Mass Shooting in US, 3 Killed in Maryland Office Park
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter on Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Representative picture. (Getty Images)
Edgewood, Maryland: A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the US state.
The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.
Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.
The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.
