DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
'That Match Was Fixed': Imran Khan Blames Sharif for Round 1 Loss to India
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L), and Chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan
New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav couldn’t have come at a worse time for Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Already under fire over the Panama Papers leaks, Sharif now finds the blame for Round 1 loss at the ICJ at his doorstep.
“Now, Sharif will say that the matter was not in our hands. It was with the ICJ. He is trying to escape from it,” the cricketer-turned-politician told a Pakistani news channel.
The Sharif government will now constitute a new team of lawyers to "vigorously" present its case at the ICJ.
The country has reportedly filed a fresh plea in the Hague-based court, the UN's highest judicial body, seeking a re-hearing in the case.
ALSO READ | 'We Made a Mistake', Says Pakistani Media After Jadhav Verdict
Dunya News said Pakistan was set to re-challenge the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice after it
stayed the execution of Jadhav till proceedings were pending.
Following the verdict, news channels and websites across Pakistan called Pakistan’s strategy a “mistake”, saying the jurisdiction argument was “weak and damaging”.
ALSO READ | Day After ICJ Stayed Jadhav's Execution, Pakistan Seeks Re-hearing: Reports
Dawn Newspaper’s website said the verdict had caused “shock and disappointment” in Pakistan.
Retired Pakistan judge Shaiq Usmani told Dawn.com that Pakistan had “shot itself in the foot”.
“It’s Pakistan’s mistake to have appeared there. They shouldn’t have attended (the ICJ hearing).” He further said that the proceedings against Jadhav will continue in Pakistan, except that he could not be executed till the ICJ gave its verdict.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Reaching Final
- IPL 2017: Confident of Winning the Final, Says Karn Sharma
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!
- Amitabh Bachchan Can't Be Replaced: KBC Producers
- Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India