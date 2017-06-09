May Confirms Top Cabinet Posts to Remain Unchanged

London: UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday confirmed that some of her top cabinet posts will remain unchanged after she forms a minority government with the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

She got down to the business of government at 10 Downing Street and announced that her core finance, defence and Brexit team will remain in place with her.

Philip Hammond will remain at No 11 Downing Street as Chancellor of the Exchequer, Amber Rudd will be home secretary, Boris Johnson foreign secretary, David Davis in charge of the department for Exiting the European Union or so-called Brexit secretary, and Michael Fallon stays in charge of the ministry of defence.

In its statement, Downing Street said the newly- reinstated prime minister does not intend to announce any further appointments on Friday.

Earlier, May had expressed her regret at the huge losses the Conservative party suffered winning just 318 seats, well short of the 326 overall majority.

"I had wanted to achieve a larger majority but that was not the result that we secured. And I am sorry for all those candidates and hardworking party workers who were not successful, but also particularly sorry for those colleagues who were MPs and ministers who contributed so much to our country and who lost their seats and did not deserve to lose their seats," she said in a televised interview from Downing Street.

"As I reflect on the results, I will reflect on what we need to do in the future to take the party forward," May said.

Asked if she had thought about resigning, she said: "My focus last night as the results came through was on those colleagues who were sadly losing their seats. Colleagues who I have worked with, colleagues who have contributed much to our country and I felt that they did not deserve to lose their seats.

"As more results started to come through it became clear that we were the party that had won the most seats and the most votes. And I felt it was incumbent on us at a critical time in our country to form a government in the national interest and that is what I am doing".

The Jeremy Corbyn-led Opposition Labour party performed better than most forecasts, making considerable gains from the Tories to snatch the Conservative majority of 331 from the last general election.