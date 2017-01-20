Melania Trump's Hometown in Slovenia Marks Inauguration
A man takes a selfie in front of placard with a picture of Melania Trump in her hometown Sevnica, Slovenia on December 1, 2016. Banner reads "Welcome in hometown of first lady of US". (Photo: Reuters)
Sevnica, Slovenia: The inauguration of Donald Trump is a big thing for a small town in Slovenia where the future US first lady traces her roots.
Starting Friday, the industrial town of Sevnica plans three days of events to mark the inauguration and welcome all guests wishing to see where Melania Trump grew up.
Mayor Srecko Ocvirk says Sevnica has organized free guided tours, a display of locally produced goods and brands in the 12th century castle above the old town, and a festival of grape vine pruning.
Born Melanija Knavs in nearby Novo Mesto, Mrs. Trump grew up in Sevnica while Slovenia was part of the Communist-ruled former Yugoslavia.
She left in her 20s to pursue a modeling career. Sevnica residents have invited the presidential couple to visit.
