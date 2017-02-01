Mexico, US to Play Protest Football Tourney Against Border Wall

Mexico City: Mexican and US football teams will play a tournament in protest of the wall that US President Donald Trump plans to build along the border of the two nations, a media reported said on Wednesday.

Mexican sports daily Medio Tiempo said on Tuesday on its website that no date has yet been fixed for the aptly-named 'The Bridge Tournament', Efe news reported.

However, it added that "the invitations have already been sent out" to the participating teams from the countries' frontier regions.

The event would pit three teams from each nation, including Tamaulipas Autonomous University (UAT) team Correcaminos, Tampico Madero FC and Reynosa FC from Mexico, against US sides Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas and Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.

In a tweet announcing the tournament, Mexican club Correcaminos, which is organising the event, called for "football above walls".