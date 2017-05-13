DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Michelle Obama Slams Trump Administration's School Lunch Policy
Former First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally (AP)
Washington: Former US First Lady Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump's administration's decision to scale back school meal nutritional requirements, the media reported.
"Why would that be political?", CNN quoted Obama as saying.
Obama's comments come a little over a week after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue signed a proclamation that relaxes standards for the upcoming school year in three key areas: whole grains, salt and milk.
Under the proclamation, states will be able to grant exemptions to schools experiencing hardship in meeting the 100 per cent whole-grain-rich standard.
The policy change loosens school meal standards Obama advocated as First Lady through Let's Move!, her signature public health campaign aimed at combating childhood obesity, reports CNN.
Obama emphasised that it was important to make sure parents think about the importance of healthy school lunches.
"Moms, think about this," she said. "I don't care what state you live in. Take me out of the equation; like me, don't like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap."
Obama said she will continue to fight for the cause.
"My commitment to these issues is real," she said, adding "I picked this issue because there was deep passion for it as a mother. ... I'm going to continue working on this."
