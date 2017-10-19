Michigan College Rolls Out Marijuana Degree for Undergraduates, But Hold the Jokes

Looking to tap into booming marijuana sales, a college in Michigan state is offering an undergraduate degree in marijuana-based studies.But before you get any ideas, students won’t actually be growing pot in labs. They’ll instead be studying similar plants with medicinal values.Professors at the Northern Michigan University have also made it clear — only serious students will be considered.“Obviously, the program is new and different and it might speak to a certain crowd. But for a student to succeed, they’re going to have to be very dedicated and motivated. This is not an easy program. It’s a really intense, biology chemistry program,” Brandon Canfield, associate chemistry professor, was quoted as saying by the Detroit Free Press.The program focuses on both the business side of the medicinal plant world and the chemistry makeup of the plants, CNN reported.“What we hear from a lot of people is that they will send their products to 10 different labs and get 10 different results. That does not bode well for the consumer, or the industry in general if it stays that way," Canfield said."We'll work with plants that are legal to grow," said Canfield, adding that smoking the samples will not be allowed.The four-year program is already underway with the first batch containing dozen students.