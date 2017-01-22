»
1-min read

More than 60 Killed in Fresh Yemen Fighting

AFP

First published: January 22, 2017, 9:12 PM IST | Updated: 35 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
More than 60 Killed in Fresh Yemen Fighting
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma/Files

Aden: Air strikes and heavy clashes between rebel and pro-government forces in Yemen had killed at least 66 people in 24 hours, medics and security sources said on Sunday.

Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition and fighting near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait killed at least 52 fighters
among Shiite Huthi rebels and allied troops loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the sources said. Fourteen
members of pro-government forces were also killed.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.