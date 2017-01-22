More than 60 Killed in Fresh Yemen Fighting
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma/Files
Aden: Air strikes and heavy clashes between rebel and pro-government forces in Yemen had killed at least 66 people in 24 hours, medics and security sources said on Sunday.
Air raids by a Saudi-led coalition and fighting near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait killed at least 52 fighters
among Shiite Huthi rebels and allied troops loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the sources said. Fourteen
members of pro-government forces were also killed.
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?
- Can't Use Culture to Justify Cruelty: Swami Bhoomananda on Jallikkattu
- My Book Is Not a Biography on Rajinikanth, Says Aishwarya Dhanush
- Malaysia Masters 2017: Saina Nehwal Wins Grand Prix Gold
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3: Deals on Moto X Force, Bose QuietComfort 25 And More