My Wife Went Missing From Indian High Commission, Claims Man in Pakistan
A Pakistani soldier stands guard in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (File photo/ REUTERS)
Islamabad: A Pakistani man says his newly wed Indian wife has gone missing after they visited the Indian High Commission, media reports said on Sunday.
Tahir Ali told the police that he went to the Indian mission with wife Uzma to apply for Indian visa.
The News International quoted Ali as saying that the two visited the High Commission and submitted their forms as well as phones to officials.
The Dawnsaid Uzma had earlier telephoned her brother in New Delhi to relay the news of her wedding.
Uzma then went inside the building on being called by officials while he stayed back, the report said.
Pakistani media said the matter had been taken up at the diplomatic level by Islamabad.
The Dawn quoted the Pakistani Foreign Office as saying it was in contact with the Indian mission "and the issue would be resolved soon".
