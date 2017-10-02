Myanmar 'Makes Proposal' to Take Back Rohingya Refugees
The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees, said the Bangladeshi foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali.
Myanmar Foreign Minister Kyaw Tin, left, shakes hands with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali before their meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)
Dhaka: Myanmar has proposed taking back the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, the Bangladeshi foreign minister said after talks Monday with a senior Myanmar representative.
"The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.
