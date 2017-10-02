GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Myanmar 'Makes Proposal' to Take Back Rohingya Refugees

The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees, said the Bangladeshi foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali.

AFP

Updated:October 2, 2017, 3:10 PM IST
Myanmar Foreign Minister Kyaw Tin, left, shakes hands with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali before their meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)
Dhaka: Myanmar has proposed taking back the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, the Bangladeshi foreign minister said after talks Monday with a senior Myanmar representative.

"The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," A H Mahmood Ali told reporters.
