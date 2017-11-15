GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Myanmar Sanctions 'Not Advisable' at This Time: Rex Tillerson

"Sanctions are not advisable at this time," Washington's top diplomat said at a press briefing in the capital Naypyidaw.

AFP

Updated:November 15, 2017, 2:45 PM IST
File photo of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AP photo)
Naypyidaw: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that levying sanctions against Myanmar over the Rohingya crisis was "not advisable" at this time, following a meeting with the country's army and civilian leaders.

"We want to see Myanmar succeed... I have a hard time seeing how that (sanctions) helps resolve this crisis," he added.
