Myanmar Sanctions 'Not Advisable' at This Time: Rex Tillerson
File photo of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AP photo)
Naypyidaw: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that levying sanctions against Myanmar over the Rohingya crisis was "not advisable" at this time, following a meeting with the country's army and civilian leaders.
"Sanctions are not advisable at this time," Washington's top diplomat said at a press briefing in the capital Naypyidaw.
"We want to see Myanmar succeed... I have a hard time seeing how that (sanctions) helps resolve this crisis," he added.
