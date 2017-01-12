»
Myanmar Sets 60 Days for By-election Campaign

IANS

First published: January 12, 2017, 9:03 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
File image of Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi . (Image: PTI)

Yangon: Myanmar's Union Election Commission has set 60 days as the by-election campaign period starting from January 30, an announcement from the election body said on Thursday.

The country's by-election, the first under the new government, was set for April 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

All 95 candidates including 16 women from 24 political parties and seven individuals will compete in the by-election.

