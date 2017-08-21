Nawaz Sharif to Appoint Brother Shahbaz as PML-N President

: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will soon become the president of the ruling PML-N in Pakistan.Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified after the Panamagate verdict, will appoint his brother next month, a report in Dawn News stated.According to the report, a meeting was held between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz on Monday at the former's Model Town residence in Lahore.During the meeting, Nawaz took Shahbaz into confidence regarding his appointment as PML-N president, said party insiders. An announcement, the report added, to this effect is expected on September 7.Last week, Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir was appointed as the party's interim president following an order from the Election Commission of Pakistan to PML-N to elect a new leader by Aug 25.The report further said that PML-N leaders suggested the appointment of Shahbaz as party leader in recent days. The latter had previously been touted as the next prime minister but the plan changed after, the report said, after some party leaders opposed the "unnecessary" disturbance in the existing political setting. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was eventually roped in as PM.