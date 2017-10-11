Persecution of Ahmadiyya community is not new in Paksitan and draws a legal sanction from a constitutional amendment. Ahmadis were marginalised from the time when they were declared non-Muslims in the amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan in 1974.

: Launching a fresh attack on the already persecuted section of minorities in Pakistan, son-in-law of former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Safdar on Tuesday opened a salvo against the officers in the army, judiciary and other services belonging to the Ahmadiyya minority."I demand a complete ban on the recruitment of Ahmadis in the Army, judiciary and other services," vowed Safdar, a retired Captain, while speaking on a point of order, adding that the officials related to the minority group were a “threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty”; hence, they should be removed from those positions forthwith, reported Pakistan Today.According to Dawn newspaper, Safdar also criticised the renaming of Quaid-i-Azam University's (QAU) physics centre after Professor Dr Abdus Salam, the country's first Nobel laureate — the grounds for the lawmaker's objections being the scientist's Ahmadi faith.The centre was renamed last year in December by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who had also approved a grant for five annual fellowships for Pakistani PhD students. This programme is called the Professor Abdus Salam Fellowship.The Dawn also stated that Safdar claimed that Pakistan was "created with an ideology to protect the finality of Prophethood [Khatm-i-Naboowat] so Islam is practised here."Safdar has also casted aspersions on the Ahmadiyyas commitment to protect Pakistan from external forces. Safdar who was a former military serviceman himself stated that he wanted to bring a resolution in the National Assembly so that a ban on recruitment of Qadianis (Ahmadiyyas) can be put in place in armed forces, reported Dawn. "Because their's is a false religion, in which there is no concept of jihad for Allah," said Safdar.Safdar gave references of appointment of and promotion of military officers who he said were members of the Ahmadi community and said that they "could not be trusted" with the responsibility of guarding the country's frontier, according to Dawn.According to Dawn, Safdar called Nobel Laureate, Dr Abdus Salam as a "a controversial figure that has been termed an infidel in light of the Constitution". Safdar and his wife Maryam are currently facing a trial in the National Accountably Bureau's court with regards to the Avenfield reference.On Oct 2, the accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Safdar for failing to appear in court for hearings despite notices. Following this, he was taken into custody earlier this week by a NAB team minutes after his arrival in Islamabad from London. He was later released on bail after he submitted surety bonds worth Rs 5 million.The Dawn reported that human rights lawyer and activist Asma Jahangir demanded that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif takes notice of his son-in-law's comments against Ahmadiyyas. "Such words are spoken by those who we consider to be extremists; such remarks being made by a member of the NA is shocking," said the activist. “I believe Capt Safdar tried to incite [hatred]. While speaking in the NA, one must maintain respect."