Netanyahu Downplays Mexico Wall Row, Hails 'Good' Ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to students involved in high-tech related programmes during the Cyber Security Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed a spat with Mexico over US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall Tuesday, saying the countries' relations were stronger than a "passing" row.
Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that Israel "will continue to have good relations" with Mexico.
"I believe our ties are stronger than any passing disagreement or misunderstanding," he added.
Mexico demanded an apology after Netanyahu tweeted last week in support of Trump's proposed wall spanning the Mexican border, saying a similar plan along Israel's southern frontier had been a success.
Netanyahu did not apologise, saying he did not comment on US-Mexico relations in the original tweet.
But he said he had a "long, fruitful and very friendly relationship" with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin will speak with Pena Nieto on Tuesday, a source close to him said, as the two countries seek to calm the row.
