New York Attack LIVE Updates: Halloween Parade Marches On Amid Heavy Security

An attack in New York on Tuesday in which a man driving a pickup truck killed eight people and injured more than 12 others shook residents of the country's most populous city. A suspect was shot by police and taken into custody after what authorities described as a terrorist incident.
The following are some of the other attacks carried out in New York in recent years:
2017 - James Harris Jackson, a 28-year-old white man, stabbed Timothy Caughman, an African-American, multiple times with a sword in March. Caughman later died of his injuries and Jackson told police travelled to the city from Maryland to kill black men.
2016 - Three bombs exploded in the New York area, two in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and one in New Jersey, in September, wounding 31 people. Several unexploded bombs were also found. The suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahimi of New Jersey, was captured after a shootout with police. Rahimi, now 29, who was born in Afghanistan, was influenced by anti-American materials believed to be produced by Islamist militant group al Qaeda, prosecutors said.
The head of the New York City schools system says two staff members and two students were injured in a school bus that was struck by a motorist who drove a rented truck onto a bike path, killing eight people. Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina says trauma counselors will be provided in the schools Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday near the World Trade Center and several schools and is being called by city officials an "act of terror." It set off panic in the lower Manhattan neighborhood, with people screaming in fear and the bike path left strewn with mangled bicycles and bodies. Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody. A U.S. official familiar with the investigation into what happened says the man is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. in 2010.
Uber said it has reached out to law enforcement to provide its full assistance and is "aggressively and quickly reviewing" the suspect's history with Uber. The company has said that it is "horrified by this senseless act of violence." A US official familiar with the investigation into what happened says Saipov is from Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010.
SUSPECT AN UBER DRIVER | Uber has confirmed that the man suspected of driving a vehicle down a bike path near the World Trade Center site, killing eight people, was one of its drivers. The ride-hailing service released a statement Tuesday night saying 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov passed a background check to become an Uber driver and had been actively driving on the platform for more than six months.
New York City Mayor tweets on how the city has come out to celebrate Halloween despite the brutal terror attack on Tuesday.
New York City. Greatest place on earth. pic.twitter.com/HmV7OZc9uN— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 1, 2017
Multiple media outlets, including CNN, cited police officials as saying that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is greatest" - when he jumped out of his truck. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill would only say when asked at the news conference that an unspecified comment by the suspect when he exited his truck, and the general circumstances of the assault, led investigators to label the incident a "terrorist event."
October 31 normally sees TriBeCa, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Manhattan home to celebrities, wealthy families, gleaming glass condo buildings and luxury boutiques, revel in Halloween festivities. But this year, children went door to door, sidestepping police and news crews a stone's throw away and hours after a 29-year-old terror suspect, identified by American television networks as an Uzbek citizen from Florida, wrought death.
In the wake of what New York's mayor called a "cowardly act of terror," children were evacuated from one nearby elementary school with nervous parents after a 29-year-old man mowed down pedestrians and cyclists before smashing into a school bus. "It was terrible. We're here every day. This is our route to school, where we walk the dog, go to the supermarket," said Yvonne Villiguer, 52, whose nine-year-old son is dressed as the Grim Reaper, clutching a scythe.
In the aftermath of the first deadly attack in New York blamed on terror since the September 11, 2001, carnage in the city, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the United States. "I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" Trump tweeted. His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.
Former US President Barack Obama expresses solidarity.
Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2017
A trucking industry website listed Saipov at a Paterson, New Jersey, address that authorities were searching Tuesday night. Court records related to trucking-related infractions list Saipov with addresses in Paterson and the Cleveland suburbs. The family friend with whom Saipov stayed in Ohio, Dilnoza Abdusamatova, told The Cincinnati Enquirer Saipov was "really calm" and worked hard. "He always used to work," Abdusamatova said. "He wouldn't go to parties or anything. He only used to come home and rest and leave and go back to work."
Police said the suspect, Uzbek national Saipov, rented the truck at about 2 pm in New Jersey, entering the bike path about an hour later on West Street a few blocks from the new World Trade Center, the site of the deadliest terror attack in US history. The truck then turned at Chambers Street, hitting the school bus and injuring two adults and two children.
A Belgian national was among the people killed when a pickup driver mowed down pedestrians and cyclists in New York today, Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said. "I am deeply saddened to announce a Belgian victim in Manhattan -- I express my condolences to the family and friends," Reynders said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the victims of the attack in New York," he said, without giving further details about the victim.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says they are monitoring the situation in New York.
We’re monitoring the situation in New York City closely – my condolences to the families of all those affected by today’s attack.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2017
Thousands of merry-makers, many dressed in elaborate Halloween costumes, parades through lower Manhattan, undeterred by the attack that unfolded just hours earlier when a driver mowed down dozens of people on a bike path a few blocks away. Revelers who joined the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade said they were painfully aware that eight people were killed in what authorities say was an act of terrorism but carried on with the festivities to show fortitude and solidarity with the victims.
Officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the attacker, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, came to the US legally in 2010. The officials said Saipov has a Florida driver's license and may have been staying in New Jersey, and a family friend described roots he had in Ohio, where he lived years ago and was a commercial truck driver.
According to a NBC News report, public records have showed that Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek national, has a commercial truck license. He was issued traffic citations in Maryland in 2011 and 2012, in Pennsylvania in 2015 and in Missouri in 2016, where records showed he was driving a tractor-trailer. In all but one of the cases, in which the citation was withdrawn, Saipov pleaded guilty and paid a fine, according to records. He was issued a Class A commercial truck license in 2010, apparently originally in New Jersey and then in Florida.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry says the Argentine victims were in a group of friends who traveled to New York from Rosario. It says they were celebrating the 30th anniversary of graduating from Polytechnic College of Rosario. The ministry says it stands "with the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which is shared by all Argentines." Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie says he's "shocked by the events in New York." Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody.
