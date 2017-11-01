New York Attack LIVE Updates: Halloween Parade Marches On Amid Heavy Security

Nov 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

An attack in New York on Tuesday in which a man driving a pickup truck killed eight people and injured more than 12 others shook residents of the country's most populous city. A suspect was shot by police and taken into custody after what authorities described as a terrorist incident.

The following are some of the other attacks carried out in New York in recent years:

2017 - James Harris Jackson, a 28-year-old white man, stabbed Timothy Caughman, an African-American, multiple times with a sword in March. Caughman later died of his injuries and Jackson told police travelled to the city from Maryland to kill black men.

2016 - Three bombs exploded in the New York area, two in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and one in New Jersey, in September, wounding 31 people. Several unexploded bombs were also found. The suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahimi of New Jersey, was captured after a shootout with police. Rahimi, now 29, who was born in Afghanistan, was influenced by anti-American materials believed to be produced by Islamist militant group al Qaeda, prosecutors said.