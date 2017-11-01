GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
New York Attack LIVE Updates: Halloween Parade Marches On Amid Heavy Security

News18.com | November 1, 2017, 11:44 AM IST
Event Highlights

A pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others when he drove down a New York City bike path on Tuesday afternoon in what authorities said was a terrorist attack. The 29-year-old driver was shot by police in the abdomen and taken into custody after he crashed the truck into a school bus and fled his vehicle.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 1, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

An attack in New York on Tuesday in which a man driving a pickup truck killed eight people and injured more than 12 others shook residents of the country's most populous city. A suspect was shot by police and taken into custody after what authorities described as a terrorist incident.

The following are some of the other attacks carried out in New York in recent years:

2017 - James Harris Jackson, a 28-year-old white man, stabbed Timothy Caughman, an African-American, multiple times with a sword in March. Caughman later died of his injuries and Jackson told police travelled to the city from Maryland to kill black men.

2016 - Three bombs exploded in the New York area, two in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and one in New Jersey, in September, wounding 31 people. Several unexploded bombs were also found. The suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahimi of New Jersey, was captured after a shootout with police. Rahimi, now 29, who was born in Afghanistan, was influenced by anti-American materials believed to be produced by Islamist militant group al Qaeda, prosecutors said.

Nov 1, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

The head of the New York City schools system says two staff members and two students were injured in a school bus that was struck by a motorist who drove a rented truck onto a bike path, killing eight people. Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina says trauma counselors will be provided in the schools Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday near the World Trade Center and several schools and is being called by city officials an "act of terror." It set off panic in the lower Manhattan neighborhood, with people screaming in fear and the bike path left strewn with mangled bicycles and bodies. Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody. A U.S. official familiar with the investigation into what happened says the man is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. in 2010.

Nov 1, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Uber said it has reached out to law enforcement to provide its full assistance and is "aggressively and quickly reviewing" the suspect's history with Uber. The company has said that it is "horrified by this senseless act of violence." A US official familiar with the investigation into what happened says Saipov is from Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010.

Nov 1, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

SUSPECT AN UBER DRIVER | Uber has confirmed that the man suspected of driving a vehicle down a bike path near the World Trade Center site, killing eight people, was one of its drivers. The ride-hailing service released a statement Tuesday night saying 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov passed a background check to become an Uber driver and had been actively driving on the platform for more than six months. 

Nov 1, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

New York City Mayor and other officials examine the attack site in Manhattan.

Nov 1, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

New York City Mayor tweets on how the city has come out to celebrate Halloween despite the brutal terror attack on Tuesday.

Nov 1, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the New York City Police Department and other agencies in a Joint Terrorism Task Force to conduct a probe of the attack, the FBI said in a statement.

Nov 1, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Multiple media outlets, including CNN, cited police officials as saying that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" - Arabic for "God is greatest" - when he jumped out of his truck. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill would only say when asked at the news conference that an unspecified comment by the suspect when he exited his truck, and the general circumstances of the assault, led investigators to label the incident a "terrorist event."

Nov 1, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

October 31 normally sees TriBeCa, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Manhattan home to celebrities, wealthy families, gleaming glass condo buildings and luxury boutiques, revel in Halloween festivities. But this year, children went door to door, sidestepping police and news crews a stone's throw away and hours after a 29-year-old terror suspect, identified by American television networks as an Uzbek citizen from Florida, wrought death.

Nov 1, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

In the wake of what New York's mayor called a "cowardly act of terror," children were evacuated from one nearby elementary school with nervous parents after a 29-year-old man mowed down pedestrians and cyclists before smashing into a school bus. "It was terrible. We're here every day. This is our route to school, where we walk the dog, go to the supermarket," said Yvonne Villiguer, 52, whose nine-year-old son is dressed as the Grim Reaper, clutching a scythe.

Nov 1, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

In the aftermath of the first deadly attack in New York blamed on terror since the September 11, 2001, carnage in the city, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the United States. "I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" Trump tweeted. His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

Nov 1, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

While New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill declined to publicly identify the driver, several reports have already identified an Uzbek national, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, as the main suspect behind the Manhattan attack on Tuesday.

Nov 1, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Former US President Barack Obama expresses solidarity.

Nov 1, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Two law enforcement officials said a note was recovered inside the truck. One official said the note was handwritten in a foreign language, possibly Arabic. The contents were being investigated, but the officials said the document supported the belief the act was terrorism. 

Nov 1, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

A trucking industry website listed Saipov at a Paterson, New Jersey, address that authorities were searching Tuesday night. Court records related to trucking-related infractions list Saipov with addresses in Paterson and the Cleveland suburbs. The family friend with whom Saipov stayed in Ohio, Dilnoza Abdusamatova, told The Cincinnati Enquirer Saipov was "really calm" and worked hard. "He always used to work," Abdusamatova said. "He wouldn't go to parties or anything. He only used to come home and rest and leave and go back to work."

Nov 1, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

A paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene, police said. At least two covered-over bodies could be seen lying on the bike path, and the front end of the truck was smashed in, as was the side of the school bus.

Nov 1, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Police said the suspect, Uzbek national Saipov, rented the truck at about 2 pm in New Jersey, entering the bike path about an hour later on West Street a few blocks from the new World Trade Center, the site of the deadliest terror attack in US history. The truck then turned at Chambers Street, hitting the school bus and injuring two adults and two children.

Nov 1, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

A Belgian national was among the people killed when a pickup driver mowed down pedestrians and cyclists in New York today, Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said. "I am deeply saddened to announce a Belgian victim in Manhattan -- I express my condolences to the family and friends," Reynders said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the victims of the attack in New York," he said, without giving further details about the victim.

Nov 1, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says they are monitoring the situation in New York.

Nov 1, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

"Tonight we're at a Halloween parade to say, you didn't win and you didn't affect us, and we're out and we're celebrating and we're doing what New Yorkers do and we're living our lives because we're not going to allow the terrorists to win. Period," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN.

Nov 1, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

People in Halloween costumes stand near the attack site in West Street in Manhattan. (Image: Reuters)

Nov 1, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Thousands of people in costumes took part in the annual celebration along Greenwich Village's Sixth Avenue, typically one of the nation's largest Halloween parades. Hundreds of uniformed police officers maintained a steady presence throughout the mile-long route.

Nov 1, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Thousands of merry-makers, many dressed in elaborate Halloween costumes, parades through lower Manhattan, undeterred by the attack that unfolded just hours earlier when a driver mowed down dozens of people on a bike path a few blocks away. Revelers who joined the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade said they were painfully aware that eight people were killed in what authorities say was an act of terrorism but carried on with the festivities to show fortitude and solidarity with the victims.

Nov 1, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

New York and other cities around the globe have been on high alert against attacks by extremists in vehicles. The Islamic State group has been exhorting its followers to mow down people, and England, France and Germany have seen deadly vehicle attacks in the past year or so.

Nov 1, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

Officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the attacker, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, came to the US legally in 2010. The officials said Saipov has a Florida driver's license and may have been staying in New Jersey, and a family friend described roots he had in Ohio, where he lived years ago and was a commercial truck driver.

Nov 1, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

A 29-year-old Uzbek national, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is suspected to be behind the Manhattan attack on Tuesday. (Image: NBC News)

Nov 1, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

According to a NBC News report, public records have showed that Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek national, has a commercial truck license. He was issued traffic citations in Maryland in 2011 and 2012, in Pennsylvania in 2015 and in Missouri in 2016, where records showed he was driving a tractor-trailer. In all but one of the cases, in which the citation was withdrawn, Saipov pleaded guilty and paid a fine, according to records. He was issued a Class A commercial truck license in 2010, apparently originally in New Jersey and then in Florida.

Nov 1, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

New York Police Department officers stand guard in midtown Manhattan after the attack. (Image: Reuters)

Nov 1, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Argentina's Foreign Ministry says the Argentine victims were in a group of friends who traveled to New York from Rosario. It says they were celebrating the 30th anniversary of graduating from Polytechnic College of Rosario. The ministry says it stands "with the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which is shared by all Argentines." Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie says he's "shocked by the events in New York." Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody.

