New York Attack LIVE Updates: Suspect, an Uzbek National, Was Arrested in Missouri in 2016

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Thousands of merry-makers, many dressed in elaborate Halloween costumes, parades through lower Manhattan, undeterred by the attack that unfolded just hours earlier when a driver mowed down dozens of people on a bike path a few blocks away. Revelers who joined the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade said they were painfully aware that eight people were killed in what authorities say was an act of terrorism but carried on with the festivities to show fortitude and solidarity with the victims.
Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the attacker, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov came to the US legally in 2010. The officials said Saipov has a Florida driver's license and may have been staying in New Jersey, and a family friend described roots he had in Ohio, where he lived years ago and was a commercial truck driver.
According to a NBC News report, public records have showed that Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek national, has a commercial truck license. He was issued traffic citations in Maryland in 2011 and 2012, in Pennsylvania in 2015 and in Missouri in 2016, where records showed he was driving a tractor-trailer. In all but one of the cases, in which the citation was withdrawn, Saipov pleaded guilty and paid a fine, according to records. He was issued a Class A commercial truck license in 2010, apparently originally in New Jersey and then in Florida.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry says the Argentine victims were in a group of friends who traveled to New York from Rosario. It says they were celebrating the 30th anniversary of graduating from Polytechnic College of Rosario. The ministry says it stands "with the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which is shared by all Argentines." Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie says he's "shocked by the events in New York." Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry says five of the nation's citizens were among the eight people killed in the truck attack on a New York City bike path. And the deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium says in a tweet one of the dead was Belgian. Belgians and Argentines also are among the 11 wounded in Tuesday's attack.
Argentine nationals were among the eight people killed in the New York truck attack, the foreign ministry said, as its consulate works with local authorities to identify the victims. The Argentinian government is "deeply shocked by the death of the compatriots and is working to help the relatives and friends of the victims," the foreign ministry said, declining to indicate how many of its nationals had died.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a tweet.
Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017
New York Police is taking steps to monitor movement on certain parts of the city.
The West Side Highway is closed from Murray Street to 23 Street, until further notice, due to police investigation. pic.twitter.com/wTDCqWhCOO— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 1, 2017
Eugene Duffy, 43, a chef at a waterfront restaurant, said he was crossing West Street when he heard something, turned back and saw the white pickup on the bike path. After seeing the mangled bikes, he ran south, seeing the school bus that appeared to have been T-boned, and officers at the scene, guns drawn, ducked behind patrol cars. “So many police came and they didn't know what was happening," Duffy said. "People were screaming. Females were screaming at the top of their lungs.”
CLICK TO READ | New York City's Halloween Parade Marches On Amid Heavy Security After Attack
Police said they added extra officers, heavy weapons teams and sand trucks as protective blockers along the parade route. But officials emphasized that New Yorkers should feel safe.
Hillary Clinton condemns attack.
New York's resilience is stronger than a cowardly act of terror. Thinking of the victims, their families, & the responders who saved lives.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2017
Photographer Tom Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him. He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.
Witnesses described a scene of panic and blood, with people screaming in fear and the path strewn with bodies and mangled bicycles. Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”
Police investigating the deadly rampage of Tuesday have surrounded a white Toyota minivan with Florida plates parked in a New Jersey Home Depot lot. The van is parked near the company's rental trucks. Officials tell The Associated Press the man suspected of killing eight people and injuring 11 more on the bike path rented a truck from a Home Depot in New Jersey about an hour before Tuesday's attack.
The US President's attempts at banning travelers from several mainly Muslim nations have been met with successive legal challenges. Donald Trump's administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.
The head of the New York City schools system says two staff members and two students were injured when the suspected terrorist drove a rented truck onto a bike path. The attack also killed 8 people and injured several others. Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN'-yah) says trauma counselors will be provided in the schools Wednesday.
My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 337/650.0 overs 331/750.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
27 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 124/920.0 overs 125/819.5 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
-
26 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 102/1018.3 overs 103/317.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets