New York Attack LIVE Updates: Suspect, an Uzbek National, Was Arrested in Missouri in 2016

News18.com | November 1, 2017, 9:17 AM IST
Event Highlights

A pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others when he drove down a New York City bike path on Tuesday afternoon in what authorities said was a terrorist attack. The 29-year-old driver was shot by police in the abdomen and taken into custody after he crashed the truck into a school bus and fled his vehicle.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 1, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

"Tonight we're at a Halloween parade to say, you didn't win and you didn't affect us, and we're out and we're celebrating and we're doing what New Yorkers do and we're living our lives because we're not going to allow the terrorists to win. Period," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN.

Nov 1, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

People in Halloween costumes stand near the attack site in West Street in Manhattan. (Image: Reuters)

Nov 1, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Thousands of people in costumes took part in the annual celebration along Greenwich Village's Sixth Avenue, typically one of the nation's largest Halloween parades. Hundreds of uniformed police officers maintained a steady presence throughout the mile-long route.

Nov 1, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Thousands of merry-makers, many dressed in elaborate Halloween costumes, parades through lower Manhattan, undeterred by the attack that unfolded just hours earlier when a driver mowed down dozens of people on a bike path a few blocks away. Revelers who joined the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade said they were painfully aware that eight people were killed in what authorities say was an act of terrorism but carried on with the festivities to show fortitude and solidarity with the victims.

Nov 1, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

New York and other cities around the globe have been on high alert against attacks by extremists in vehicles. The Islamic State group has been exhorting its followers to mow down people, and England, France and Germany have seen deadly vehicle attacks in the past year or so.

Nov 1, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the attacker, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov came to the US legally in 2010. The officials said Saipov has a Florida driver's license and may have been staying in New Jersey, and a family friend described roots he had in Ohio, where he lived years ago and was a commercial truck driver.

Nov 1, 2017 8:58 am (IST)

A 29-year-old Uzbek national, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is suspected to be behind the Manhattan attack on Tuesday. (Image: NBC News)

Nov 1, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

According to a NBC News report, public records have showed that Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the 29-year-old Uzbek national, has a commercial truck license. He was issued traffic citations in Maryland in 2011 and 2012, in Pennsylvania in 2015 and in Missouri in 2016, where records showed he was driving a tractor-trailer. In all but one of the cases, in which the citation was withdrawn, Saipov pleaded guilty and paid a fine, according to records. He was issued a Class A commercial truck license in 2010, apparently originally in New Jersey and then in Florida.

Nov 1, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

New York Police Department officers stand guard in midtown Manhattan after the attack. (Image: Reuters)

Nov 1, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Argentina's Foreign Ministry says the Argentine victims were in a group of friends who traveled to New York from Rosario. It says they were celebrating the 30th anniversary of graduating from Polytechnic College of Rosario. The ministry says it stands "with the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which is shared by all Argentines." Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie says he's "shocked by the events in New York." Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody.

Nov 1, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Argentina's Foreign Ministry says five of the nation's citizens were among the eight people killed in the truck attack on a New York City bike path. And the deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium says in a tweet one of the dead was Belgian. Belgians and Argentines also are among the 11 wounded in Tuesday's attack.

Nov 1, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

Uber driver Chen Yi said he saw a truck plow into people on a popular bike path adjacent to the West Side Highway. He said he then heard seven to eight shots and then police pointing a gun at a man kneeling on the pavement. “I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” Yi said.

Nov 1, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

Argentine nationals were among the eight people killed in the New York truck attack, the foreign ministry said, as its consulate works with local authorities to identify the victims. The Argentinian government is "deeply shocked by the death of the compatriots and is working to help the relatives and friends of the victims," the foreign ministry said, declining to indicate how many of its nationals had died.

Nov 1, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

While there are no reports of any Indian being a casualty in the Manhattan attack on Tuesday evening, the casualties include several Argentine nationals along with one Belgian national. 

Nov 1, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a tweet. 

Nov 1, 2017 8:02 am (IST)

US President Donald Trump's extreme-vetting policy on immigrants entails more stringent investigative measures intended to identify those who may sympathize with extremists or pose a national security risk to the United States. Trump tweets, "Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!"

Nov 1, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

New York Police is taking steps to monitor movement on certain parts of the city. 

Nov 1, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

The Democratic governor has directed the lights on the spire of 1 World Trade Center be lit in red, white and blue in honor of freedom and democracy. He says additional security personnel are being deployed to high-density areas and large public gatherings.

Nov 1, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Eugene Duffy, 43, a chef at a waterfront restaurant, said he was crossing West Street when he heard something, turned back and saw the white pickup on the bike path. After seeing the mangled bikes, he ran south, seeing the school bus that appeared to have been T-boned, and officers at the scene, guns drawn, ducked behind patrol cars. “So many police came and they didn't know what was happening," Duffy said. "People were screaming. Females were screaming at the top of their lungs.”

Nov 1, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | New York City's Halloween Parade Marches On Amid Heavy Security After Attack

Police said they added extra officers, heavy weapons teams and sand trucks as protective blockers along the parade route. But officials emphasized that New Yorkers should feel safe.

Nov 1, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

Hillary Clinton condemns attack.

Nov 1, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

Photographer Tom Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him. He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.

Nov 1, 2017 7:42 am (IST)

Witnesses described a scene of panic and blood, with people screaming in fear and the path strewn with bodies and mangled bicycles. Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

Nov 1, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has increased security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems around the state following a vehicle attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

Nov 1, 2017 7:39 am (IST)

Police investigating the deadly rampage of Tuesday have surrounded a white Toyota minivan with Florida plates parked in a New Jersey Home Depot lot. The van is parked near the company's rental trucks. Officials tell The Associated Press the man suspected of killing eight people and injuring 11 more on the bike path rented a truck from a Home Depot in New Jersey about an hour before Tuesday's attack.

Nov 1, 2017 7:38 am (IST)

Police investigate the vehicle that allegedly ploughed on the Manhattan pavement on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Nov 1, 2017 7:35 am (IST)

The US President's attempts at banning travelers from several mainly Muslim nations have been met with successive legal challenges. Donald Trump's administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

Nov 1, 2017 7:34 am (IST)

The head of the New York City schools system says two staff members and two students were injured when the suspected terrorist drove a rented truck onto a bike path. The attack also killed 8 people and injured several others. Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN'-yah) says trauma counselors will be provided in the schools Wednesday.

Nov 1, 2017 7:32 am (IST)
