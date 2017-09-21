Nine Killed as Rohingya Aid Truck Crashes in Bangladesh
"Six died on the spot while three died on the way to hospital," said AKM Jahangir, a senior official with the Red Crescent relief group.
Rohingya refugees arrive near the Kutupalang makeshift Refugee Camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters)
Dhaka: A truck carrying relief supplies for Rohingya Muslim refugees skidded off a hilly road in Bangladesh and plunged into a paddy field on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring 10, police and aid workers said.
The accident happened in a district near the Myanmar border where refugees have been arriving since late last month to escape a Myanmar military offensive against insurgents that the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.
"Six died on the spot while three died on the way to the hospital," AKM Jahangir, a senior official with the Red Crescent relief group, told Reuters.
Some of the injured were in critical condition, he added.
The dead and injured were labourers, travelling in the truck to help distribute the aid supplies.
About 422,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered the Myanmar army offensive in response.
Buddhist-majority Myanmar denies ethnic cleansing, saying its security forces are tackling Rohingya terrorists.
The accident happened in a district near the Myanmar border where refugees have been arriving since late last month to escape a Myanmar military offensive against insurgents that the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.
"Six died on the spot while three died on the way to the hospital," AKM Jahangir, a senior official with the Red Crescent relief group, told Reuters.
Some of the injured were in critical condition, he added.
The dead and injured were labourers, travelling in the truck to help distribute the aid supplies.
About 422,000 refugees from Myanmar have poured into Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts triggered the Myanmar army offensive in response.
Buddhist-majority Myanmar denies ethnic cleansing, saying its security forces are tackling Rohingya terrorists.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wankhede Stadium Set to Get New Name After Corporates Show Interest
- Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Look At Her Style Game
- Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications
- David Warner's Daughters Find the Best Way to Beat the Heat
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout