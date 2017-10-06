Nobel Peace Prize 2017 LIVE: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Announced Winner

Oct 6, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)

With the nuclear threat at its most acute in decades, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which on Friday won the Nobel Peace Prize, is urgently pressing to consign the bomb to history. The Geneva-based organisation, known by the acronym ICAN, has for the past decade been sounding the alarm over the massive dangers posed by nuclear weapons and campaigning for a global ban. It secured a significant victory in July this year when the United Nations adopted a new treaty outlawing nuclear weapons. But with actual disarmament of the world's nuclear arsenal likely still far off, ICAN is not resting on its laurels.

"We're not done yet… The job isn't done until nuclear weapons are gone," ICAN chief Beatrice Fihn told AFP this week.