Nobel Peace Prize 2017 LIVE: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Announced Winner

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017. The winner this year too seems to have been picked keeping in mind global politics, which has of late been dominated by the nuclear tensions between US and North Korea, and between Iran and US.
The Geneva-based organisation, known by the acronym ICAN, has for the past decade been sounding the alarm over the massive dangers posed by nuclear weapons and campaigning for a global ban.
Oct 6, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)
Pointing to the current nuclear standoff between Washington and Pyongyang as "a wake-up call", she insisted on the urgent need to disarm the world's 15,000 or so nuclear weapons. "Nuclear weapons have the risk of literally ending the world," added the Swedish national, who took charge of ICAN in 2014. "As long as they exist, the risk will be there, and eventually our luck will run out."
Oct 6, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)
In July, 122 nations adopted a U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but nuclear-armed states including the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France stayed out of the talks. The Nobel prize seeks to bolster the case of disarmament amid nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea and uncertainty over the fate of a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers to limit Tehran's nuclear programme.
Oct 6, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
'Landmark achievement'
Founded in Vienna in 2007 on the fringes of an international conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, ICAN has tirelessly mobilised campaigners and celebrities alike in its cause. From its offices in the buildings of the World Council of Churches in Geneva, ICAN works with 468 non-governmental organisations across 101 countries, including rights, development, environmental and peace groups. A decade ago, the anti-nuclear movement was fragmented, Fihn said, explaining that ICAN was created to help a vast array of groups push for a ban similar to the global agreements forbidding the use of biological and chemical weapons, landmines and cluster munitions. Those efforts paid off in July this year, when 122 countries at the UN adopted the new treaty banning nuclear weapons, despite harsh opposition from the United States and other nuclear powers.
Oct 6, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
With the nuclear threat at its most acute in decades, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which on Friday won the Nobel Peace Prize, is urgently pressing to consign the bomb to history. The Geneva-based organisation, known by the acronym ICAN, has for the past decade been sounding the alarm over the massive dangers posed by nuclear weapons and campaigning for a global ban. It secured a significant victory in July this year when the United Nations adopted a new treaty outlawing nuclear weapons. But with actual disarmament of the world's nuclear arsenal likely still far off, ICAN is not resting on its laurels.
"We're not done yet… The job isn't done until nuclear weapons are gone," ICAN chief Beatrice Fihn told AFP this week.
Oct 6, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)
The Nobel Peace Prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns ($1.10 million), will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10.
Oct 6, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)
Nuclear powers must start 'serious' disarmament talks: Nobel committee
Oct 6, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)
"ICAN has in the past year given the efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons a new direction and new vigour," says the Nobel Committee.
"The organisation is receiving the award for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons," said Norway's Nobel committee president Berit Reiss-Andersen.
Oct 6, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)
ICAN has been the leading civil society actor in the effort to achieve a prohibition of nuclear weapons under international law. The Nobel Committee emphasizes that the next steps towards attaining a world free of nuclear weapons must involve the nuclear-armed states. The 2017 Peace Prize calls upon nuclear-armed states to initiate negotiations to the gradual elimination of the world’s 15,000 nuclear weapons.
Oct 6, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)
The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. ICAN is a coalition of non-governmental organizations from around 100 different countries around the globe
Oct 6, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)
The Nobel Prize Amount
Alfred Nobel left most of his estate, more than SEK 31 million (today approximately SEK 1,702 million) to be converted into a fund and invested in "safe securities." The income from the investments was to be "distributed annually in the form of prizes to those who during the preceding year have conferred the greatest benefit to mankind." (Courtesy: nobelprize.org)
Oct 6, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)
Why a Norwegian Committee for the Nobel Peace Prize?
All Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo, Norway. The founder of the Nobel Prize, Alfred Nobel, was a Swedish cosmopolitan. In his will, he declared that the Nobel Peace Prize should be awarded by a Norwegian committee. When Alfred Nobel was alive, Norway and Sweden were united under one monarch, until 1905 when Norway became an independent kingdom.
Oct 6, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)
The Nobel Peace Prize Medal was designed by Gustav Vigeland. Since 2012 the Nobel Medals has been manufactured by Det Norske Myntverket (Mint of Norway) in Kongsberg.
There were three such Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, who were under arrest at the Time of the Award. Tere names are
* German pacifist and journalist Carl von Ossietzky
* Prime Minister of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi
* Chinese human rights activist Liu Xiaobo
Oct 6, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
Out of 97, 83 Nobel Laureate Birthdays celebrate their birthday in the month of June
Oct 6, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
Another name that is reportedly in the reckoning is Pope Francis. No pope has ever won a Nobel. But Francis has been more than the conventional pontiff, taking stance on issues like climate change, refugees, poverty.
Oct 6, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
The average age of all Nobel Peace Prize Laureates between 1901 and 2016 is 61 years.
Oct 6, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)
Oldest Peace Prize Laureate
The oldest Nobel Peace Prize Laureate to date is Joseph Rotblat, who was 87 years old when he was awarded the Prize in 1995. (Courtesy: nobelprize.org)
Oct 6, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
One Peace Prize Laureate Declined the Nobel Peace Prize
The Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho, awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, is the only person who has declined the Nobel Peace Prize. They were both awarded the Prize for negotiating the Vietnam peace accord. Le Doc Tho said that he was not in a position to accept the Nobel Prize, citing the situation in Vietnam as his reason. (Courtesy: nobelprize.org)
Oct 6, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)
Who won Multiple Nobel Peace Prize?
Multiple Nobel Peace Prize Laureates
The work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been honoured the most - three times - by a Nobel Peace Prize. In addition, the founder of the ICRC, Henry Dunant, was awarded the first Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.
Oct 6, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)
So, what will it be this time? Nobel for anti-nuke efforts or for help to refugees? Either way, it could send out a solid message to the world. "It would be a very a good prize, very unpopular for some, very popular for others," says Nobel historian Asle Sveen. He could be proved so right.
Oct 6, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
Talking of refugees, Angela Merkel has reportedly also been nominated for her decision to open Germany’s border to more than 1 million refugees and migrants.
Oct 6, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)
"UNHCR has shown its capacity and integrity in standing up for refugees' rights and needs time and time again. Yhey are working tirelessly to mend the consequences of war in major conflict theatres like Syria, Afghanistan and South Sudan," said Henrik Urdal, director of the PRIO think tank that monitors Peace Prize coverage.
Oct 6, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)
UNHCR previously won Nobels in 1954 and 1981. After that it has been involved in aid efforts during the Rohingya exodus in Mayanmar, the civil war in Syria and the refugee crisis in Europe.
Oct 6, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)
Out of 97 Nobel Peace Prizes, 66 Peace Prizes have been given to one Laureate only. 29 Peace Prizes have been shared by two Laureates. 2 Peace Prizes have been shared between three persons. The 1994 Nobel Peace Prize to Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin, and the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkol Karman.
Oct 6, 2017 12:58 pm (IST)
Last year (2016), Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end.
Oct 6, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)
In the year 2014, Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize - "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education"
Oct 6, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)
Another favourite with the bookies is Syria's White Helmets civilian rescue service - formally known as the Syrian Civil Defence - which has been praised worldwide for their bravery and selflessness. Theirs is a remarkable effort to help citizens in a country torn by civil war over the last six years. They have been nominated earlier, and if they get it this time, it would be highly popular.