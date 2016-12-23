Nobody Believed Donald Trump Would Win Except us: Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that nobody believed US President-elect Donald Trump would win the elections, except Russia.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, the Russian president said that a statement by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the need for the United States to boost its nuclear capabilities was not a surprise and was normal.

Trump called for an expansion of the United States’ nuclear capabilities on Thursday, in a tweet that alarmed non-proliferation experts who said that boosting the U.S. arsenal could fuel global tensions.

He also said that Democrats were wrongly trying to blame others for their defeat to Donald Trump on external factors, adding that the party needed to learn how to lose gracefully.

He further underlined the need to have a constructive relationship with the United States of America under President-elect Donald Trump.

Commenting on relations with neighbouring Ukraine, Putin said he was confident that Moscow’s relations with Ukraine would normalise “sooner or later”.

“A bridge under construction between Russia and Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, would help develop commercial and humanitarian links between the two countries once relations improved,” he said.