North Korea Could be Listed as Terrorism Sponsor, Says White House

The adviser, HR McMaster, says the administration is considering such a designation as part of Trump’s overall strategy to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

Associated Press

Updated:November 3, 2017, 7:38 AM IST
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says North Korea could be added to the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The adviser, HR McMaster, says the administration is considering such a designation as part of Trump’s overall strategy to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

McMaster cites the killing earlier this year in a Malaysian airport of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as an act of terror that would qualify.

Malaysia has never directly accused North Korea, but South Korea’s spy agency has claimed the attack was part of a plot by Kim to kill his relative.

McMaster commented while briefing reporters on Trump’s five-nation tour of Asia, starting on Friday. North Korea will be a key focus of Trump’s business in the region.
