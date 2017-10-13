North Korea LIVE: Amid Donald Trump’s Warning to North Korea, is US Practicing for War?

Click Here to Read: North Korea Says Donald Trump has 'Lit The Wick of War'
Tensions between North Korea and the United States have risen in recent weeks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
US B-1B bombers have flown this week over South Korea with fighter jet escorts from the allied nation, in what's become an increasingly familiar show of force to Pyongyang. It has come just days after Trump said "only one thing will work" with North Korea and referred, ambiguously, to "the calm before the storm." Trump on Tuesday discussed with military chiefs, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, "a range of options to respond to any form of North Korean aggression or, if necessary, to prevent North Korea from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons," the White House said. During past high tension with North Korea, the US has contemplated but not resorted to offensive military action.
White House chief of staff John Kelly moves to tamp down fears of war
White House chief of staff John Kelly said Americans should be concerned about North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile capabilities, but suggested the threat is "manageable" for now. He added the isolated nation can't be allowed to develop the ability to strike the US homeland. Although Trump has disparaged the chances of successful negotiations with the North, Kelly says: "Let's hope that diplomacy works."
Former senior Pentagon adviser Jim Schoff on possibility of US-North Korea war
Jim Schoff, a former senior Pentagon adviser for East Asia policy, suggests "US policymakers think we're on the brink of all-out war." But Schoff added that doesn't mean the administration is bluffing or has ruled out some kind of limited strike in response to a North Korean provocation. He said most telling were the repeated B1-B bomber flights, which he said were not intended just to signal US resolve, but to practice making the long flight from the US Pacific territory of Guam where they are based, and "to get a feel for what kind of air defenses North Korea has and how we see them react."
For now, there's little indication that either the US or North Korea is preparing for a resumption of the 1950-53 Korean War, which devastated the peninsula. North Korea, which suffers food shortages, is in the midst of a fall harvest for which military manpower is needed. Civilians are not reported to be mobilising for war. Addressing a ruling party meeting last weekend, leader Kim Jong Un railed against "US imperialists," but the bulk of his speech was about the economy.
In South Korea, there's been no move to prepare civilians for evacuation, among them more than 100,000 Americans. They include thousands of family members of the 28,500 US troops based there. Many live in the capital, Seoul, in range of thousands of North Korean artillery guns and rockets positioned close to the tense frontier.
Ri Yong Ho, who had called Donald Trump "mentally deranged" after the UN speech, told Russian news agency TASS that North Korea was "winning" and represented "a worthy counterweight to the US." Echoing previous warnings by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Ri said, "the United States should act sensibly and stop touching us if they do not want to disgrace themselves in the face of the whole world," adding that his nation's forces "will not leave America, the aggressor state, unpunished."
Ri Yong Ho has previously called Donald Trump "President Evil" and his comments are likely to fuel an escalating war of words between the US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "We have almost reached the last point on the journey towards our final goal - to achieve a real balance of power with the United States," he said. "Our principal position is that we will never agree to any talks in which our nuclear weapons will be the subject of negotiations."
US President Donald Trump has "lit the wick of war" with North Korea and his country will be made to pay with "a hail of fire", a Russian news agency quoted North Korea's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday. Ri Yong Ho said, “With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us.” “We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words,” he added.
Donald Trump made the "calm before the storm" comment during an Oct 5 photo opportunity before having dinner with US military leaders and their wives. The dinner followed a meeting in which Trump and the military leaders discussed Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the fight against Islamic State. On Wednesday, Trump also characterised a diplomatic deal with North Korea brokered under former President Bill Clinton as a failure. "Before ... the ink was dry on the contract, they were already starting again with the missiles, and with the nuclear, frankly," Trump said. "We cannot allow this to happen. This should have been taken care of long ago." he said.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to confirm he had North Korea in mind last week when he described a gathering of military leaders as "the calm before the storm." In an interview with US network Fox News, Trump was asked what he meant with the cryptic phrase, which had fueled concerns the United States and North Korea were closer to war. "We can't let this to go on. We just can't," Trump said in response to the question, adding that China has been very helpful in the situation. "They cut off banking to North Korea."
