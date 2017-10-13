North Korea LIVE: Amid Donald Trump’s Warning to North Korea, is US Practicing for War?

Oct 13, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)

Former senior Pentagon adviser Jim Schoff on possibility of US-North Korea war

Jim Schoff, a former senior Pentagon adviser for East Asia policy, suggests "US policymakers think we're on the brink of all-out war." But Schoff added that doesn't mean the administration is bluffing or has ruled out some kind of limited strike in response to a North Korean provocation. He said most telling were the repeated B1-B bomber flights, which he said were not intended just to signal US resolve, but to practice making the long flight from the US Pacific territory of Guam where they are based, and "to get a feel for what kind of air defenses North Korea has and how we see them react."