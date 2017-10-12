North Korea LIVE: Donald Trump Hints 'Calm Before Storm' Remark Was for Pyongyang

Ri Yong Ho, who had called Donald Trump "mentally deranged" after the UN speech, told Russian news agency TASS that North Korea was "winning" and represented "a worthy counterweight to the US." Echoing previous warnings by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Ri said, "the United States should act sensibly and stop touching us if they do not want to disgrace themselves in the face of the whole world," adding that his nation's forces "will not leave America, the aggressor state, unpunished."
Ri Yong Ho has previously called Donald Trump "President Evil" and his comments are likely to fuel an escalating war of words between the US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "We have almost reached the last point on the journey towards our final goal - to achieve a real balance of power with the United States," he said. "Our principal position is that we will never agree to any talks in which our nuclear weapons will be the subject of negotiations."
Tensions between North Korea and the United States have risen in recent weeks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
US President Donald Trump has "lit the wick of war" with North Korea and his country will be made to pay with "a hail of fire", a Russian news agency quoted North Korea's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday. Ri Yong Ho said, “With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us.” “We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words,” he added.
Donald Trump made the "calm before the storm" comment during an Oct 5 photo opportunity before having dinner with US military leaders and their wives. The dinner followed a meeting in which Trump and the military leaders discussed Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the fight against Islamic State. On Wednesday, Trump also characterised a diplomatic deal with North Korea brokered under former President Bill Clinton as a failure. "Before ... the ink was dry on the contract, they were already starting again with the missiles, and with the nuclear, frankly," Trump said. "We cannot allow this to happen. This should have been taken care of long ago." he said.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to confirm he had North Korea in mind last week when he described a gathering of military leaders as "the calm before the storm." In an interview with US network Fox News, Trump was asked what he meant with the cryptic phrase, which had fueled concerns the United States and North Korea were closer to war. "We can't let this to go on. We just can't," Trump said in response to the question, adding that China has been very helpful in the situation. "They cut off banking to North Korea."
