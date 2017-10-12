North Korea LIVE: Donald Trump Hints 'Calm Before Storm' Remark Was for Pyongyang

Oct 12, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Donald Trump made the "calm before the storm" comment during an Oct 5 photo opportunity before having dinner with US military leaders and their wives. The dinner followed a meeting in which Trump and the military leaders discussed Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the fight against Islamic State. On Wednesday, Trump also characterised a diplomatic deal with North Korea brokered under former President Bill Clinton as a failure. "Before ... the ink was dry on the contract, they were already starting again with the missiles, and with the nuclear, frankly," Trump said. "We cannot allow this to happen. This should have been taken care of long ago." he said.