North Korea LIVE: Tillerson Says US to Continue Diplomacy Until 'First Bomb Drops'

News18.com | October 16, 2017, 3:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has been in talks with China to enlist its help on getting North Korea to back down, said on Sunday that diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 16, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

North Korea has accused the United States of provoking the country by mobilising the aircraft carrier and other war assets near the peninsula and says it could take military counteraction such as a salvo of missile launches into waters near Guam.

Oct 16, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson downplays Donald Trump's recent Twitter messages

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Tillerson downplayed messages that President Trump had previously posted on Twitter suggesting Tillerson was wasting his time trying to negotiate with "Little Rocket Man," a derogatory nickname Trump has coined for North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Trump "has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts," Tillerson said.

Oct 16, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

South Korean intelligence officials and analysts have said that North Korea might time its next provocation to coincide with China's all-important Communist Party Congress which begins on Wednesday.

Oct 16, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply in recent weeks following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang, including its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 and two missile launches over Japan, and a war of words between the United States and North Korea.

Oct 16, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

North Korea criticises joint Navy drills by the US and South Korea, calls it a "rehearsal for war"

North Korea has called joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea as a "rehearsal for war". North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States, said a Russian lawmaker who returned from a visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.

Oct 16, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

US, South Korea conduct joint Navy drills to counter North Korea threat

outh Korea and the United States have begun week-long joint Navy drills in the waters around the Korean peninsula on Monday, amid high tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programme. 
About 40 Navy ships from both countries, including the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, are taking part in the exercises on the east and west coasts of the peninsula from October 16 to October 20, a spokesman for the South's defence ministry said on Monday.

Oct 13, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

Click Here to Read: North Korea Says Donald Trump has 'Lit The Wick of War'

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have risen in recent weeks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Oct 13, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)

US B-1B bombers have flown this week over South Korea with fighter jet escorts from the allied nation, in what's become an increasingly familiar show of force to Pyongyang. It has come just days after Trump said "only one thing will work" with North Korea and referred, ambiguously, to "the calm before the storm." Trump on Tuesday discussed with military chiefs, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, "a range of options to respond to any form of North Korean aggression or, if necessary, to prevent North Korea from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons," the White House said. During past high tension with North Korea, the US has contemplated but not resorted to offensive military action.

Oct 13, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)

White House chief of staff John Kelly moves to tamp down fears of war

White House chief of staff John Kelly said Americans should be concerned about North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile capabilities, but suggested the threat is "manageable" for now. He added the isolated nation can't be allowed to develop the ability to strike the US homeland. Although Trump has disparaged the chances of successful negotiations with the North, Kelly says: "Let's hope that diplomacy works."

Oct 13, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)

Former senior Pentagon adviser Jim Schoff on possibility of US-North Korea war

Jim Schoff, a former senior Pentagon adviser for East Asia policy, suggests "US policymakers think we're on the brink of all-out war." But Schoff added that doesn't mean the administration is bluffing or has ruled out some kind of limited strike in response to a North Korean provocation. He said most telling were the repeated B1-B bomber flights, which he said were not intended just to signal US resolve, but to practice making the long flight from the US Pacific territory of Guam where they are based, and "to get a feel for what kind of air defenses North Korea has and how we see them react."

Oct 13, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

For now, there's little indication that either the US or North Korea is preparing for a resumption of the 1950-53 Korean War, which devastated the peninsula. North Korea, which suffers food shortages, is in the midst of a fall harvest for which military manpower is needed. Civilians are not reported to be mobilising for war. Addressing a ruling party meeting last weekend, leader Kim Jong Un railed against "US imperialists," but the bulk of his speech was about the economy.

Oct 13, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

In South Korea, there's been no move to prepare civilians for evacuation, among them more than 100,000 Americans. They include thousands of family members of the 28,500 US troops based there. Many live in the capital, Seoul, in range of thousands of North Korean artillery guns and rockets positioned close to the tense frontier.

Oct 12, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

Ri Yong Ho, who had called Donald Trump "mentally deranged" after the UN speech, told Russian news agency TASS that North Korea was "winning" and represented "a worthy counterweight to the US." Echoing previous warnings by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Ri said, "the United States should act sensibly and stop touching us if they do not want to disgrace themselves in the face of the whole world," adding that his nation's forces "will not leave America, the aggressor state, unpunished."

Oct 12, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

During an address to the United Nations General Assembly, Donald Trump declared that the US would "totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies. He also mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and  referred to him as "Rocket Man." 

Oct 12, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Ri Yong Ho has previously called Donald Trump "President Evil" and his comments are likely to fuel an escalating war of words between the US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "We have almost reached the last point on the journey towards our final goal - to achieve a real balance of power with the United States," he said.  "Our principal position is that we will never agree to any talks in which our nuclear weapons will be the subject of negotiations."

Oct 12, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | North Korea Says Donald Trump has 'Lit The Wick of War'

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have risen in recent weeks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Oct 12, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

US President Donald Trump has "lit the wick of war" with North Korea and his country will be made to pay with "a hail of fire", a Russian news agency quoted North Korea's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday. Ri Yong Ho said, “With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us.” “We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words,” he added.

Oct 12, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Donald Trump made the "calm before the storm" comment during an Oct 5 photo opportunity before having dinner with US military leaders and their wives. The dinner followed a meeting in which Trump and the military leaders discussed Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the fight against Islamic State.  On Wednesday, Trump also characterised a diplomatic deal with North Korea brokered under former President Bill Clinton as a failure. "Before ... the ink was dry on the contract, they were already starting again with the missiles, and with the nuclear, frankly," Trump said. "We cannot allow this to happen. This should have been taken care of long ago." he said.

Oct 12, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Tensions between the US and North Korea have intensified in recent months as the Trump administration has struggled to rein in Kim Jong-un's expanding nuclear and ballistic weapons programme alongside international allies.

Oct 12, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to confirm he had North Korea in mind last week when he described a gathering of military leaders as "the calm before the storm." In an interview with US  network Fox News, Trump was asked what he meant with the cryptic phrase, which had fueled concerns the United States and North Korea were closer to war. "We can't let this to go on. We just can't," Trump said in response to the question, adding that China has been very helpful in the situation. "They cut off banking to North Korea."

