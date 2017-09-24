GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Korea LIVE: US Shows Off Military Might; Strike Inevitable, Says Kim's Man

News18.com | September 24, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Event Highlights

US bombers and fighter escorts flew off the coast of North Korea in a show of force against its nuclear weapons program, escalating already sky-high tensions. The Pentagon says this was the furthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas that any US fighter or bomber has flown off North Korea's coast in this century. In response, North Korean foreign minister warned that a strike on US mainland was “inevitable”.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 24, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

Click to Read: US Warplanes Fly off North Korea Coast in New Show of Force

The Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flown Saturday are based in Guam, and were accompanied by F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan.

Sep 24, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

Washington announced tougher restrictions on Friday aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program, building on tough new UN sanctions aimed at choking Pyongyang of cash.

Sep 24, 2017 9:55 am (IST)
Sep 24, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Click to Read: China Falls in Line With UN Sanctions, Limits Oil Supply to Ally North Korea

China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday that China, the North's main trading partner and energy supplier, will limit supplies of refined petroleum products starting October 1.

Sep 24, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana W White said that North Korea's weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. "We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies," White said.

Sep 24, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

US fighter jets fly off North Korea coast in new show of force
Sep 24, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

US President Donald Trump warns North Korea
US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" if Ri echoed the thoughts of "Little Rocket Man", an apparent reference to Kim. "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!" Trump tweeted.

Sep 24, 2017 9:24 am (IST)

Click to Read: North Korean Earthquake Caused by 'Suspected Explosion', Says China

All of North Korea's previous six nuclear tests registered as earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 or above. The last test on September 3 registered as a 6.3 magnitude quake.

Sep 24, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

Ri said that North Korea has the know-how to carry out its threat. He said Pyongyang has a hydrogen bomb that that can fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. On Friday, Ri said Korea was prepared to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Sep 24, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

N Korea's top diplomat says strike against US mainland is 'inevitable'
To prover the North's nuclear prowess, Ri said, "Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force...It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces".

Sep 24, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

President Donald Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if the United States was forced to defend itself or its allies against a North Korean attack. That led the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, to say Trump would "pay dearly" for making such a threat. And Kim's foreign minister has said country's response to Trump "could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific".

Sep 24, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

American bombers and fighter escorts have flown to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such US aircraft this century. The Pentagon says the mission in international airspace shows how seriously President Donald Trump takes what's being called North Korea's "reckless behavior." Officials also say the mission sends a message that Trump has "many military options to defeat any threat". The Pentagon says B-1B bombers from Guam and F-15 fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, have flown a mission in international airspace over the waters east of North Korea.

