North Korea LIVE: US Shows Off Military Might; Strike Inevitable, Says Kim's Man

Click to Read: US Warplanes Fly off North Korea Coast in New Show of Force
The Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flown Saturday are based in Guam, and were accompanied by F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan.
Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
Click to Read: China Falls in Line With UN Sanctions, Limits Oil Supply to Ally North Korea
China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday that China, the North's main trading partner and energy supplier, will limit supplies of refined petroleum products starting October 1.
Click to Read: North Korean Earthquake Caused by 'Suspected Explosion', Says China
All of North Korea's previous six nuclear tests registered as earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 or above. The last test on September 3 registered as a 6.3 magnitude quake.
President Donald Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if the United States was forced to defend itself or its allies against a North Korean attack. That led the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, to say Trump would "pay dearly" for making such a threat. And Kim's foreign minister has said country's response to Trump "could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific".
American bombers and fighter escorts have flown to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such US aircraft this century. The Pentagon says the mission in international airspace shows how seriously President Donald Trump takes what's being called North Korea's "reckless behavior." Officials also say the mission sends a message that Trump has "many military options to defeat any threat". The Pentagon says B-1B bombers from Guam and F-15 fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, have flown a mission in international airspace over the waters east of North Korea.
