North Korea LIVE: US Shows Off Military Might; Strike Inevitable, Says Kim's Man

Sep 24, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

N Korea's top diplomat says strike against US mainland is 'inevitable'To prover the North's nuclear prowess, Ri said, "Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force...It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces".