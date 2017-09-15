North Korea Live: US Urges China, Russia to Act After Pyongyang Launches Missile Over Japan

Sep 15, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Chronology of North Korean missile development (Part 4)

August 6, 2017: UN Security Council unanimously adopts tougher sanctions on the North

August 9, 2017: US President Donald Trump threatens Pyongyang with "fire and fury" over its missile program

-- Hours later, North Korea says it is considering strikes near US strategic military installations in Guam

August 29, 2017: North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan. Tokyo says it is an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat"

September 3, 2017: North Korean state media claims the country has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into ICBM

-- North conducts its sixth and largest yet nuclear test. Monitoring groups estimate a yield of 250 kilotons, which is 16 times the size of the 15-kiloton US bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945



September 4: South Korea and the US say they will deploy more anti-missile defences

September 12, 2017: UN Security Council unanimously adopts new sanctions, slapping a ban on textile exports and restricting shipments of oil products to North Korea

September 15: North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific, responding to new UN sanctions with what appears to be its furthest-ever missile flight