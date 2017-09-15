North Korea Live: US Urges China, Russia to Act After Pyongyang Launches Missile Over Japan

Chronology of North Korean missile development (Part 3)
February 12, 2017: Tests ballistic missile, which flies about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan
March 6, 2017: North fires four ballistic missiles in what is says is an exercise to hit US bases in Japan
March 19, 2017: North Korea says it has tested a new rocket engine
April 5, 2017: North Korea fires a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan
May 2, 2017: THAAD anti-missile system goes operational in South Korea
May 14, 2017: North fires what it says is a "newly-developed mid/long-range strategic ballistic rocket, Hwasong-12", which flies 700 kilometres before landing in the Sea of Japan
May 29, 2017: Test fires a short-range ballistic missile which lands in Japan's exclusive economic zone
June 8, 2017: North Korea launches what it claims is new type of 'cruise rocket'
June 22, 2017: North Korea tests a rocket engine which could be fitted to an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ahead of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's first trip to Washington since taking office
July 4, 2017: North Korea says it successfully tests an ICBM which is capable of reaching Alaska. Kim Jong-Un says it is a gift for the "American bastards"
July 28: Second successful ICBM test