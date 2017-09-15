GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Korea Live: US Urges China, Russia to Act After Pyongyang Launches Missile Over Japan

News18.com | September 15, 2017, 10:12 AM IST
Event Highlights

The United States has called on China and Russia to take "direct actions" to rein in North Korea after it fired a ballistic missile over Japan into the Pacific. The launch, from near Pyongyang, came after the United Nations Security Council imposed an eighth set of sanctions on the country over its ballistic missile and atomic weapons programs. Seoul's defense ministry said the latest missile probably traveled around 3,700 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 770 kilometers -- further and higher than the Hwasong-12 IRBM launched at the end of August.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 15, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

Rex Tillerson asks China, Russia to take direct action against N Korea

The US has asked China and Russia to take direct action against North Korea to "indicate their intolerance" to the provocative missile tests carried out by the Communist-nation.

"China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labour. China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement after Pyongyang carried out another missile test today that flew over Japan.

Sep 15, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Missile Launch! Missile Launch! Take Cover': Japan's Terrifying Wake-up Call

Citizens in earthquake-prone Japan are well-drilled in seeking cover when emergency strikes but with only a matter of minutes from launch to impact, several residents voiced a feeling of helplessness.

Sep 15, 2017 9:55 am (IST)

Chronology of North Korean missile development (Part 4)

August 6, 2017: UN Security Council unanimously adopts tougher sanctions on the North

August 9, 2017: US President Donald Trump threatens Pyongyang with "fire and fury" over its missile program
-- Hours later, North Korea says it is considering strikes near US strategic military installations in Guam

August 29, 2017: North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan. Tokyo says it is an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat"

September 3, 2017: North Korean state media claims the country has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into ICBM
-- North conducts its sixth and largest yet nuclear test. Monitoring groups estimate a yield of 250 kilotons, which is 16 times the size of the 15-kiloton US bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945


September 4: South Korea and the US say they will deploy more anti-missile defences

September 12, 2017: UN Security Council unanimously adopts new sanctions, slapping a ban on textile exports and restricting shipments of oil products to North Korea

September 15: North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific, responding to new UN sanctions with what appears to be its furthest-ever missile flight

Sep 15, 2017 9:54 am (IST)

Chronology of North Korean missile development (Part 3)

February 12, 2017: Tests ballistic missile, which flies about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan

March 6, 2017: North fires four ballistic missiles in what is says is an exercise to hit US bases in Japan

March 19, 2017: North Korea says it has tested a new rocket engine

April 5, 2017: North Korea fires a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan

May 2, 2017: THAAD anti-missile system goes operational in South Korea

May 14, 2017: North fires what it says is a "newly-developed mid/long-range strategic ballistic rocket, Hwasong-12", which flies 700 kilometres before landing in the Sea of Japan

May 29, 2017: Test fires a short-range ballistic missile which lands in Japan's exclusive economic zone

June 8, 2017: North Korea launches what it claims is new type of 'cruise rocket'

June 22, 2017: North Korea tests a rocket engine which could be fitted to an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ahead of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's first trip to Washington since taking office

July 4, 2017: North Korea says it successfully tests an ICBM which is capable of reaching Alaska. Kim Jong-Un says it is a gift for the "American bastards"

July 28: Second successful ICBM test

Sep 15, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Chronology of North Korean missile development (Part 2)

May 25, 2009: Second underground nuclear test, several times more powerful than the first
December 13, 2011: Leader Kim Jong-Il dies, is succeeded by his son Kim Jong-Un 

December 12, 2012: The North launches multi-stage rocket and successfully places satellite in orbit

February 12, 2013: Third underground nuclear test

January 6, 2016: Fourth underground nuclear test, which Pyongyang claims was hydrogen bomb

March 9, 2016: Kim Jong-Un claims the North has successfully miniaturised a thermo-nuclear warhead

April 23, 2016: North test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile

July 8, 2016: UThe USand South Korea announce plans to deploy an advanced missile defence system -- the US THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense)

August 3, 2016: North Korea fires a ballistic missile directly into Japanese-controlled waters for the first time

August 24, 2016: Successfully test-fires another submarine–launched ballistic missile

September 9, 2016: Fifth nuclear test

Sep 15, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

Chronology of North Korean missile development  (Part 1)

For the second time in less than a month, North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, days after the international community further tightened its sanctions over its banned weapons and nuclear programme.

Here's how the programme got to where it is:

Late 1970s: North Korea starts working on a version of the Soviet Scud-B (range 300 kilometres or 186 miles). Test-fired in 1984

1987-92: Begins developing variant of Scud-C (500 km), Rodong-1 (1,300 km), Taepodong-1 (2,500 km), Musudan-1 (3,000 km) and Taepodong-2 (6,700 km)

Aug 1998: Test-fires Taepodong-1 over Japan

Sept 1999: Declares moratorium on long-range missile tests as ties with US improve

March 3, 2005: Ends moratorium on long-range missile testing, blaming Bush administration's "hostile" policy

Oct 9, 2006: First underground nuclear test

Sep 15, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Global Markets: US, Asian shares dip after North Korean missile launch

US stock futures and Asian shares dipped after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, demonstrating Pyongyang's defiance in the face of intensifying sanctions. U.S. stock futures fell 0.2 percent while MSCI's Asia-Pacific share index excluding Japan shed 0.4 percent, though it was still up 0.4 percent on the week. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent. Japan said the North Korean missile fell into sea about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Hokkaido.

Sep 15, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | North Korea Threatens to 'Sink' Japan, Reduce US to 'Ashes and Darkness'

Seoul/Japan: A North Korean state agency threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for supporting a UN Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.

Sep 15, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

Japan Can 'Never Tolerate' North Korea's 'Provocative' Acts: Shinzo Abe

Prime minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that Japan would "never tolerate" what he called North Korea's "dangerous provocative action that threatens world peace" following a missile launch over his country. "We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community's strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in UN resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act," Abe told reporters.

Sep 15, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | North Korea Fires Another Missile Over Japan; US Territory of Guam in Its Range

Warning announcements about the missile blared around 7 a.m. (2200 GMT Thursday) in the town of Kamaishi in northern Japan, footage from national broadcaster NHK showed.

Sep 15, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

'N.Korea provocations will result in more isolation'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday North Korea's latest launch of a missile over Japan will only result in further diplomatic and economic isolation for the North, and officials said Moon had also warned of possible new threats. "President Moon ordered officials to closely analyse and prepare for new possible North Korean threats like EMP (electromagnetic pulse) and biochemical attacks," Moon's spokesman Park Su-hyun told a briefing.

North Korea said earlier this month it was developing a hydrogen bomb that can carry out an EMP attack. Experts disagree on whether the North would have the capability to mount such an attack, which would involve setting off a bomb in the atmosphere that could cause major damage to power grids and other infrastructure.

Sep 15, 2017 9:31 am (IST)

North Korea has launched dozens of missiles under young leader Kim Jong Un as it accelerates a weapons programme designed to give it the ability to target the United States with a powerful, nuclear-tipped missile. Two tests in July were for long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching at least parts of the US mainland. "This rocket has meaning in that North Korea is pushing towards technological completion of its missiles and that North Korea may be feeling some pressure that they need to show the international community something," said Yang Uk, a senior research fellow at the Korea Defence and Security Forum.

Sep 15, 2017 9:27 am (IST)

The U.S. military said soon after the launch it had detected a single intermediate range ballistic missile but the missile did not pose a threat to North America or Guam, towards which Pyongyang had previously threatened to launch missiles.

U.S. officials said Washington's commitments to the defence of its allies remained "ironclad". Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for "new measures" against North Korea and said the "continued provocations only deepen North Korea's diplomatic and economic isolation".

Sep 15, 2017 9:27 am (IST)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said the launch "put millions of Japanese into duck and cover", although residents in northern Japan appeared calm and went about their business as normal after the second such launch in less than a month.

The missile reached an altitude of about 770 km (480 miles) and flew for about 19 minutes over a distance of about 3,700 km (2,300 miles), according to South Korea's military - far enough to reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Sep 15, 2017 9:27 am (IST)

North Korea fires missile over Japan that lands far out in the Pacific

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Hokkaido, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. Warning announcements about the missile blared around 7 a.m. (2200 GMT Thursday) in parts of northern Japan, while many residents received alerts on their mobile phones or saw warnings on TV telling them to seek refuge.

