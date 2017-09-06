North Korea LIVE: Vladimir Putin Says Progress on North Korea Impossible Without Dialogue

Sep 6, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

The United States is pushing for tougher UN sanctions, but Russia and China are arguing for dialogue with Pyongyang on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned against using "confrontational rhetoric" over North Korea and said big powers must come up with a single strategy to address the crisis.

Guterres appeared to be taking a swipe at North Korea's leadership and at US President Donald Trump who has warned that Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it keeps threatening the United States.