North Korea N-Test LIVE: Tested Hydrogen Bomb, 'Perfect Success', Says State TV

News18.com | September 3, 2017, 12:35 PM IST
North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency claimed Sunday. Questions remain over whether nuclear-armed Pyongyang has successfully miniaturised its weapons, and whether it has a working H-bomb, but KCNA said that leader Kim Jong-Un had inspected such a device at the Nuclear Weapons Institute.

Stay Tunes for Live Updates:
Sep 3, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

North Korea detonated a hydrogen bomb with "perfect success", its state media said Sunday, adding that the device was capable of being loaded onto its long-range missiles.

Hours after the North's sixth nuclear detonation, an announcer on its official Korean Central Television declared: "The hydrogen bomb test was a perfect success."

Sep 3, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

South Korea has contradicted a news report that there was a second earthquake near North Korea’s nuclear test site, according to AP News. Seoul has called a national security meeting after North Korea nuclear test

Sep 3, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

The "artificial quake" in North Korea Sunday, thought to be its sixth nuclear test, was 9.8 times more powerful than the tremor from Pyongyang's fifth test, the South's Yonhap news agency reported citing the state weather agency.
 
It was "not only 9.8 times more powerful than the nuclear test conducted in September last year, but it is the most powerful", an official at the Korea Meteorological Administration told Yonhap.

Sep 3, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

North Korea said it will make an "important announcement" at 0630 GMT Sunday, the South's Yonhap news agency reported, just hours after Pyongyang was suspected to have conducted its sixth nuclear test.

The announcement comes after a 6.3-magnitude explosion was detected near the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site by US monitors, which Seoul's defence ministry has said was "suspected to be its sixth nuclear test".

Sep 3, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

The explosion came just hours after the North claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Hydrogen bombs or H-bombs -- also known as thermonuclear devices -- are far more powerful than the relatively simple atomic weapons the North was believed to have tested so far.

Sep 3, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency claimed Sunday.

