North Korea Rejects New Sanctions, to Continue Weapons Programme: KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. (Photo: KCNA via Reuters)
Seoul: North Korea "fully rejects" the latest round of sanctions against its citizens and entities by the United Nations and will continue its weapons development, its official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
The UN Security Council on Friday expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests, adopting the first such resolution agreed by the United States and Pyongyang's only major ally China since President Donald Trump took office.
ALSO READ: Trump Calls North Korea's Kim Jong-Un 'Madman With Nuclear Weapons'
First Published: June 4, 2017, 5:21 PM IST
