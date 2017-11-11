North Korea Says Trump Begged for a War During His Asia Trip
North Korea said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump, during his Asia visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula.
US President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at Osan Air Base, South Korea, as he prepares to depart for Beijing on November 8, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Seoul: North Korea said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's first trip to Asia showed he was a "destroyer" and he had begged for war on the Korean peninsula.
"Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula," the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.
Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.
The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.
"Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula," the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.
Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.
The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trained on Dusty Tracks to Prepare for Ashwin & Jadeja: Karunaratne
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Breaks Up With Him
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Rahul Dev Tells You All About Functional Training