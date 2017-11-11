GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Korea Says Trump Begged for a War During His Asia Trip

North Korea said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump, during his Asia visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula.

Reuters

Updated:November 11, 2017, 8:21 PM IST
US President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at Osan Air Base, South Korea, as he prepares to depart for Beijing on November 8, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Seoul: North Korea said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's first trip to Asia showed he was a "destroyer" and he had begged for war on the Korean peninsula.

"Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula," the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.

The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.

