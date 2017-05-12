DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
North Korea Sends Rare Letter of Protest Over New US Sanctions
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Photo: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korea sent a rare letter of protest to the US House of Representatives on Friday warning that a new package of tougher sanctions would only spur its development of nuclear weapons, North Korea's state media reported.
"The US House of Representatives should think twice," the committee said in its letter, a copy of which was published by the KCNA state news agency.
Tension has been high for weeks over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and fears it will conduct a sixth nuclear test or test-launch another ballistic missile in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The US legislation was intended to cut off supplies of cash that help fund North Korea's nuclear programme, and increase pressure to stop human rights abuses such as the use of slave labour, the bill's sponsor said.
The North's committee said it would fail.
"As the US House of Representatives enacts more and more of these reckless hostile laws, the DPRK's efforts to strengthen nuclear deterrents will gather greater pace, beyond anyone's imagination," the committee said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The committee is chaired by Ri Su Yong, a close aide to leader Kim Jong Un and a career diplomat.
