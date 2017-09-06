GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Korean Provocations Complicate Situation on Korean Peninsula: South Korea's Moon

The leaders met on the sidelines of an economic summit in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok as international concerns grow over Pyongyang's powerful nuclear test at the weekend.

Reuters

Updated:September 6, 2017, 10:36 AM IST
File image of South Korean President Moon Jae. (Image: Reuters)
Vladivostok: South Korean President Moon Jae-in told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday that the situation on the Korean peninsula was complicated because of provocations by North Korea.

Moon added that the situation could become unpredictable if North Korea did not halt its provocative actions, according to a Russian translation of his comments in Korean to Putin.
