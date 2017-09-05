Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on Monday admitted that North Korea's nuclear technology was much better than his country's. He also ruled out any assistance from Islamabad to Pyongyang in this regard.Khan said that North Korea was a self-reliant nuclear power and attributed it to a highly qualified group of scientists, in an interview to BBC Urdu.Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and has visited North Korea twice under a missile programme. “Their scientists are highly capable, and most of them have studied in Russia," he said.Khan stated that Russia and China were two countries that would not leave North Korea's side, based on their anti-US stand.“It’s out of the question. They have much better overall technology than ours. We have the same old and conventional technology,” he said when asked about Pakistan's role in the North Korean nuclear programme.“Hydrogen bombs are much more powerful than atom bombs. For instance, an atom bomb may destroy the area in the radius of 1.5 to two kilometres, but a hydrogen bomb can devastate an entire city,” he added, talking about the recent North Korean testing of a Hydrogen bomb.