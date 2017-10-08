Not Driven to Write Any Anti-Trump Diatribe, Says Bruce Springsteen

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen says he does not feel the need to pen a song slamming US President Donald Trump right now.The 68-year-old musician said journalists are doing a good job at speaking up about the current administration's shortcomings and that people primarily turn to music to be entertained."I'm not driven to write any anti-Trump diatribe; that doesn't feel necessary at the moment... Well, if you read Charles Blow in The New York Times, he carries the flag pretty well. I'm ambivalent about... Sort of getting on a soapbox."I still believe people fundamentally come to music to be entertained yes, to address their daily concerns, and yes, also to address political topics, I believe music can do that well. But I still believe fundamentally it's an affair of the heart," Springsteen told Variety.The "Ain't Got You' singer said that he would never create a song which is loaded with political critique.Springsteen added, if he did make a track, it would never see light of day."I'd never make a record that's just polemical, I wouldn't release it if I did. To me, that's just an abuse of your audience's good graces. But if I'm moved, I'll write, say, something like 'American Skin' (inspired by the 1999 shooting death of Amadou Diallo by New York City Police officers who were later acquitted)."That just rolled very naturally for me, and that's as good a topical song as I've ever written. And when it comes up, I write 'em. If I felt that strongly, I'd do it now. But I watch myself, because I think you can weigh upon your audience's indulgence in the wrong way," he said.