Obama Farewell Speech: Been an Honour to Serve You, Says President

News18.com | January 11, 2017, 8:56 AM IST
Event Highlights

Conceding disappointments during his presidency yet offering vigorous encouragement for the nation's future, Barack Obama issued an emotional defense Tuesday night of his vision to Americans facing a moment of anxiety and a dramatic change in leadership.

Capping his eight years in office, Obama returned to his adoptive hometown of Chicago to recast his "yes we can" campaign credo as "yes we did."

He also called on supporters to pick up the torch and forge a new "social compact".

"Democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity," he said. "For all our outward differences, we are all in this together," he said. "We rise or fall as one."

Jan 11, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:57 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:28 am (IST)



Jan 11, 2017 8:27 am (IST)



Jan 11, 2017 8:26 am (IST)



Jan 11, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

My fellow Americans, it has been the honor of my life to serve you: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:22 am (IST)



Jan 11, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:20 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:19 am (IST)



Jan 11, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world unless we give up what we stand for: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:17 am (IST)


I’ve seen...children remind us of our obligations to care for refugees, to work in peace, and above all to look out for each other: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:16 am (IST)

More often than not, your faith in America – and in Americans – will be confirmed.” —@POTUS on the important role as citizen: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

For all our outward differences, we in fact all share the same proud title…Citizen: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

Our democracy...needs you. Not just when there’s an election...but over the full span of a lifetime: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

If you are tired of arguing with strangers on the internet try talking to them in person: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:12 am (IST)

America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured: Obama



Jan 11, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

We should all strive to be jealous, anxious guardians of our democracy: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:10 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:09 am (IST)


We should reduce the corrosive force of money in our democracy. we should insist on transparency but it is not going to happen on its own, participation is required: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:09 am (IST)

Democracy can buckle if it gives into fear: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

We should make it easier and not harder to vote: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Let's be vigilant, but not afraid: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

We must guard against a weakening of our values: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 8:04 am (IST)


The global coalition we’re leading against ISIL has taken out their leaders, and taken away about half their territory: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:03 am (IST)

We have taken out tens of thousands of terrorists including Bin laden: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:02 am (IST)


We must invest in children of immigrants, because those brown kids, represent growing share of the workforce: Barack Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

Our faith in reason, primacy of right is important: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

Without bolder action, our children won’t have time to debate...climate change; they’ll be busy dealing with its effects: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 8:00 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

For too many of us, it’s become safer to retreat into our own bubbles…surrounded by people who look like us: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:58 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

America did not disintegrate then, it will not now: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:56 am (IST)

What they say about immigrant today is the same when the Irish came, the Italians, the Poles: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:56 am (IST)


We have to pay attention and listen to problems faced by all diverse groups in US: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

If we’re unwilling to invest in the children of immigrants, we diminish the prospects of our own children: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

If various work issues is made into a white worker vs other ethnic groups then working class as whole will suffer: Obama 
 

 


Jan 11, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Hearts must change to stop discrimination: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:53 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Social attitudes takes years to change: Obama 


Jan 11, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

All of us have more work to do in the area of race relations: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:50 am (IST)

Race relation are better today: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

Our democracy won’t work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:48 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:48 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:47 am (IST)

Wages, property rates, economy back on track: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:47 am (IST)


Our youth and drive, our diversity and openness, our boundless capacity for risk & reinvention mean that the future should be ours: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:45 am (IST)

Democracy does not require uniformity. Our founding fathers quarelled, argued. They expect us to do the same. But democracy needs a basic sense of solidarity: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

  America is special as we have the capacity to change and make better for other people: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

I and our administration have promised President-elect Trump that the transition will smooth: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:43 am (IST)

I and our administration have promised President-elect Trump that the transition will smooth: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:42 am (IST)

In 10 days the world will witness the hallmark of our democracy: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

our work has been uneven but that is nature of democracy, it is contentious, bloody even : Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:41 am (IST)


The long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

For 240 years, our nation’s call to citizenship has given work and purpose to each new generation: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:39 am (IST)

A great gift our Founders gave us. The freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:38 am (IST)


It’s the insistence that...We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union: Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:38 am (IST)


Tonight it’s my turn to say thanks: President Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:37 am (IST)

Change only happens when ordinary people get involved in public service: President Obama


Jan 11, 2017 7:35 am (IST)

Everyday i have learnt from you: Obama tells Americans


Jan 11, 2017 7:34 am (IST)

Huge round of applause for President Obama as he arrives on stage


Jan 11, 2017 7:33 am (IST)

Obama arrives on stage to deliver his final address


Jan 11, 2017 7:28 am (IST)
Jan 11, 2017 7:22 am (IST)

India’s playing outsized role in global issues;going to continue to work hard to strengthen tht relationship,no matter who’s president-Toner


Jan 11, 2017 7:22 am (IST)

US-India relations have strengthened in 8 yrs of Obama Administration;its a core relationship for the US-Dy Spox of US State Dept Mark Toner


Jan 11, 2017 7:14 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:13 am (IST)

Jan 11, 2017 7:13 am (IST)

