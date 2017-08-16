Ohio Woman's Immortalises Donald Trump’s Typo Tweet ‘Covfefe’ on Licence Plate
The woman's 'covfefe' bid for a vanity plate was one of about 500 applications examined daily by a committee at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Washington: A US woman has won the right to have President Donald Trump's tweeted out typo "covfefe" on the licence plate of her vehicle.
Brittany Scott, 29, had been hanging out with friends on May 31 when she spotted the now infamous late-night presidential tweet, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
She then decided what she wanted it on her new vanity license plate. "I was like, 'You know what? This is kind of great. It just fit. I thought it was hilarious'," Scott told the Columbus Dispatch.
Hours after posting it on social media, Trump tweeted again, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe,'??? Enjoy!" forcing then-press secretary Sean Spicer to try and suggest it was intentional.
Scott, who lives in Cortland in northeast Ohio, ordered 'covfefe' for her Subaru Outback and the state of Ohio approved her request.
Scott's 'covfefe' bid for a vanity plate was one of about 500 applications examined daily by a committee at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
An explanation accompanying a special-plate application can go a long way with the committee and Scott's explanation for her 'covfefe' plate was straightforward enough, "A tweet from our 45th president of the United States."
"That was as close as I could get to hoping they would push it through. I really didn't think they would," she said.
Scott said she has not received any complaints about her 'covfefe' plate, either online or from fellow motorists taking photos on the road.
Scott, aware that 'covfefe' has a shelf life, said, "It's not a tattoo; it's just a license plate. I can change it any time."
Brittany Scott, 29, had been hanging out with friends on May 31 when she spotted the now infamous late-night presidential tweet, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
She then decided what she wanted it on her new vanity license plate. "I was like, 'You know what? This is kind of great. It just fit. I thought it was hilarious'," Scott told the Columbus Dispatch.
Hours after posting it on social media, Trump tweeted again, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe,'??? Enjoy!" forcing then-press secretary Sean Spicer to try and suggest it was intentional.
Scott, who lives in Cortland in northeast Ohio, ordered 'covfefe' for her Subaru Outback and the state of Ohio approved her request.
Scott's 'covfefe' bid for a vanity plate was one of about 500 applications examined daily by a committee at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
An explanation accompanying a special-plate application can go a long way with the committee and Scott's explanation for her 'covfefe' plate was straightforward enough, "A tweet from our 45th president of the United States."
"That was as close as I could get to hoping they would push it through. I really didn't think they would," she said.
Scott said she has not received any complaints about her 'covfefe' plate, either online or from fellow motorists taking photos on the road.
Scott, aware that 'covfefe' has a shelf life, said, "It's not a tattoo; it's just a license plate. I can change it any time."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sreesanth Is Back On the Cricket Field, Is BCCI Watching?
- This Model's Journey is a Step Towards Embracing Curves In Fashion Industry
- Akshay Kumar Thanks Hrithik Roshan, Fans For Toilet Ek Prem Katha's Success
- Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai