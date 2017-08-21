One Dead After Car Hits People at Marseille Bus Stop: Police
The police sources told AFP, who asked not to be identified, did not say whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack or an accident.
Marseille, France: At least one person has died in Marseille after a car crashed into people waiting at two different bus stops in the southern French port, police said, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested afterwards.
More details awaited
