One Dead After Car Hits People at Marseille Bus Stop: Police

The police sources told AFP, who asked not to be identified, did not say whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack or an accident.

AFP

Updated:August 21, 2017, 3:11 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Marseille, France: At least one person has died in Marseille after a car crashed into people waiting at two different bus stops in the southern French port, police said, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested afterwards.

Another person was left seriously injured. The police sources told AFP, who asked not to be identified, did not say whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack or an accident.

More details awaited
