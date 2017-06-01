One Killed in Afghan Car Bombing Near Airport in Jalalabad

Kabul: One person was killed and five others were injured on Thursday after a car bomb went off outside the airport in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, police said.

Thursday's incident comes a day after a truck packed with explosives blew up in Kabul's diplomatic zone killing 80 people and injuring over 300 others.

"The victim was a soldier and the injured included four civilians," the official told Xinhua news agency.

He said an investigation is underway.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bloodbath.

ALSO READ | Not Us, Say Taliban as Vehicle Bomb Near Indian Embassy in Kabul Kills 80