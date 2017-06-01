One Killed in Afghan Car Bombing Near Airport in Jalalabad
Image for representative purpose only/Reuters
Kabul: One person was killed and five others were injured on Thursday after a car bomb went off outside the airport in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, police said.
Thursday's incident comes a day after a truck packed with explosives blew up in Kabul's diplomatic zone killing 80 people and injuring over 300 others.
"The victim was a soldier and the injured included four civilians," the official told Xinhua news agency.
He said an investigation is underway.
The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bloodbath.
ALSO READ | Not Us, Say Taliban as Vehicle Bomb Near Indian Embassy in Kabul Kills 80
First Published: June 1, 2017, 12:47 PM IST
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Dhawan Can't Wait to Take on Pakistan
- Wonder Woman: Will DC’s First Female Superhero Film Break the Ceiling?
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- 'Don't Know What's Going on Between Kohli and Kumble'
- HTC U11 Review: It Squeezes Into the iPhone 7 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Territory