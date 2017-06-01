GET APP News18 APP
»
1-min read

One Killed in Afghan Car Bombing Near Airport in Jalalabad

IANS

Updated: June 1, 2017, 12:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
One Killed in Afghan Car Bombing Near Airport in Jalalabad
Image for representative purpose only/Reuters

Kabul: One person was killed and five others were injured on Thursday after a car bomb went off outside the airport in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, police said.

Thursday's incident comes a day after a truck packed with explosives blew up in Kabul's diplomatic zone killing 80 people and injuring over 300 others.

"The victim was a soldier and the injured included four civilians," the official told Xinhua news agency.

He said an investigation is underway.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bloodbath.

ALSO READ | Not Us, Say Taliban as Vehicle Bomb Near Indian Embassy in Kabul Kills 80

First Published: June 1, 2017, 12:47 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.