One Killed in Stabbing in Western Germany, Attacker on The Run

: One man was killed and another injured in a stabbing in the western German city of Wuppertal, police said on Friday, adding that the attacker was still on the loose."We can confirm there has been a deadly crime. One man has died and another man is in hospital," a police spokeswoman told AFP.The police said they were hunting for one or more assailants, but could not immediately provide more information about the circumstances of the attack.The stabbing happened at around 1245 GMT in the city's Elberfeld area.The stabbing in Germany also comes a day after 14 people were killed in twin terror attacks in Spain.A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday that he thought 13 German citizens were among those injured when a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona on Thursday.Martin Schaefer told reporters that some of the Germans had been injured very seriously. He said he could neither confirm nor rule out at this point that Germans were among the dead.- With agency inputs