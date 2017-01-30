Online Plea Seeking Cancellation of President Trump's Visit to UK Crosses 1mn

London: An online petition seeking cancellation of US President Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK following his controversial immigration ban has quickly crossed the one million signature-mark to be considered for a debate in British Parliament even as Prime Minister Theresa May dismissed any plans to withdraw the invitation.

The petition titled 'Prevent Donald Trump from making State Visit to the United Kingdom' on the UK Parliament website had been created on Saturday afternoon and rapidly collected over 100,000 signatures needed for it to be considered for a debate in the House of Commons.

The issue will be discussed in the House of Commons on Tuesday for a date to be set for the debate.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition reads.

"Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore, during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit," it adds.

The Prime Minister had communicated the invitation to Trump on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II during her US visit last

week.

The Downing Street today dismissed any plans to withdraw the invitation for the state visit, which involves lavish pomp and ceremony, often with a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Prime Minister extended an invitation on behalf of the Queen, and she was very happy to do so. The US is one of this country's closest allies, and we look forward to hosting the president later this year," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

UK Opposition parties have also called for a postponement of the visit, scheduled for June this year.

"Theresa May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit and condemn Trump's actions in the clearest terms. Thats what Britain expects and deserves," Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

Buckingham Palace has so far declined to comment on the controversy gathering momentum in the wake of the US President's executive order that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

UK foreign secretary Boris Johnsonhas secured assurances from the White House that the vast majority of British citizens with dual nationality of countries on the list will be exempt from the new US travel ban.

Trump has provoked a fierce backlash after his ban on people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from travelling to America.