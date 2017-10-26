OPINION | In Offering No 2022 Successor to Xi Jinping, China Has Broken With Tradition

China

Xi Jinping is officially China’s strongest leader in decades. The Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) was unveiled at the end of the 19th National Congress of the CPC in Beijing on Wednesday, with Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary for a second term.The seven-member PBSC includes, besides Xi and his Premier Li Keqiang, at least four of Xi’s close allies in key positions. Also, in a departure from party norms, it offers no choice of potential successors to take over from Xi in 2022 when, again according to norms, he is supposed to step down from power.This composition of the PBSC in favour of Xi is the culmination of a series of steps he has taken over the past five years, foremost of which was a popular and far-reaching anti-corruption campaign that netted hundreds of senior party and military officials, including a potential rival and a former PBSC member, no less.Among the steps were his being designated the ‘core leader’ of his generation of political leaders that effectively allowed him to sideline Premier Li Keqiang — nominally No.2 in the party hierarchy and once seen as a balancer to Xi in the PBSC.Equally important was Xi’s pushing through of major and long-pending reforms and restructuring of the military and taking on the title of ‘commander-in-chief’ of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).Xi’s reviewing of the August 1 military parade celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA all by himself without any other PBSC member present was another clear sign that Xi would get what he wanted at the 19th CPC Congress.