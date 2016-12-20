Over 1,200 Convicted for Online Pornographic Content in China

Beijing: More than 13,000 websites have been punished or closed and over 1,200 people were convicted in China this year for deliberately spreading pornographic content online, authorities said on Tuesday.

Launched by the anti-pornography in cooperation with other central departments including the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Cyberspace Administration of China, the campaign has targeted online streaming and the use of instant messaging and cloud storage services to spread pornography.

More than 1,200 people have been convicted of deliberately spreading pornographic content online. More than 4.2 million items have been deleted, Xue Songyan, deputy chief of the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications said.

Xue said authorities will continue their efforts in 2017 to create a cleaner cyberspace for young Internet users, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.