Pak Man Refuses Milk Poisoned by Wife, Lassi Made From It Kills 13 of Family; 14 in Hospital
The woman, who was forced by her family into an arranged marriage in September, has been arrested and charged with murder along with her alleged lover.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Multan: A Pakistani woman who gave her husband poisoned milk ended up killing him and 12 of his family when it was added to lassi and served to him and his relatives, police said.
The woman, who was forced by her family into an arranged marriage in September, has been arrested and charged with murder along with her alleged lover, senior police official Owais Ahmad told reporters in central Pakistan's Muzaffargarh district on Monday.
Police said Asiya Bibi mixed poison into her husband's milk last week but he initially failed to drink it and it was instead blended into a batch of lassi, and served to the man's family.
Thirteen people have so far died, including the husband, while a further 14 have been hospitalised, Ahmad said.
"Police have arrested Asiya Bibi, a man and his aunt for being accomplices and charged them with murder," Ahmad said.
He said the man was allegedly Bibi's lover and that his aunt helped hatch the murder plot.
The woman, who was forced by her family into an arranged marriage in September, has been arrested and charged with murder along with her alleged lover, senior police official Owais Ahmad told reporters in central Pakistan's Muzaffargarh district on Monday.
Police said Asiya Bibi mixed poison into her husband's milk last week but he initially failed to drink it and it was instead blended into a batch of lassi, and served to the man's family.
Thirteen people have so far died, including the husband, while a further 14 have been hospitalised, Ahmad said.
"Police have arrested Asiya Bibi, a man and his aunt for being accomplices and charged them with murder," Ahmad said.
He said the man was allegedly Bibi's lover and that his aunt helped hatch the murder plot.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 31st October 1987: Chetan Sharma Registers First World Cup Hat-trick
- Kevin Spacey's Emmy Honour Revoked Post Sexual Assault Allegations
- Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign