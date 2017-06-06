Pak PM's Daughter Cuts Down on Social Media Activity

Lahore: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seems to have become careful in her activities on social media, especially Twitter.

A report in Dawn News said that Nawaz has cut short her ‘impulsive reaction to different social media but also her direct criticism of opposition, especially Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan".

Until May 2, Nawaz was quite active on Twitter where she had termed the Panama Papers as ‘crap’ and said they were not about corruption. She further went on to say that the journalists who broke the news were ‘part of a conspiracy against Pakistan’.

Her tweets didn’t go down well with those involved in the Panama leaks, with journalist Bastian Obermayer, a Pulitzer-winning journalist from German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung (which was the first to break the Panama story), saying that the papers were about corruption.

Frederik Obermaier‏, another Pulitzer-winning journalist, in a tweet told Nawaz that the scandal had not been as inconsequential as she believed.

Sources close to the Sharif family told Dawn News that Nawaz was asked to tone down her activities after this episode on Twitter. Her tweet on a meeting between her father and Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal also sparked controversy.

These days, the report stated, she has reduced her social media activity, mostly, to re-tweeting the comments and images critical of the PTI and its chairman.

“Maryam, who joined the Twitter in 2012, started her social media activism after the PML-N came to power in mid-2013, especially to counter the PTI onslaught on the government. The PTI accuses her of overseeing media affairs of the PML-N to target the party’s opponents. Before Maryam’s appearance on social media, the PTI was solely ruling the front,” the report further said.

“Maryam had evolved a social media set up to counter the political rivals of her father’s government. Because of her, PML-N today is on a par with the PTI on social media,” sources told Dawn News. State Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who is close to Maryam Nawaz, did not comment on Dawn’s query on the issue.

The report also quoted a PML-N MPA from Punjab, Hina Pervaiz Butt, who said that the impression that Maryam had limited her social media activity was wrong.

“She is still active on social media and is highlighting and projecting positive developments happening in the country. Anything that happens in the country, Maryam responds to it very actively. She is a woman of strong nerves who never accepts defeat,” the MPA was quoted as saying.