DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Pak Summons Indian Envoy Over Non-issuance of Medical Visas
Representative image of an Indian visa on a Pakistani passport. (Getty Images)
Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned the Indian envoy here over non-issuance of medical visas to Pakistani nationals seeking treatment in India, Pakistani media reports said on Saturday.
According to Geo News, thousands of Pakistanis seeking treatment for liver and heart-related ailments at major hospitals in New Delhi, Chennai and other Indian cities have been affected due to non-issuance of medical visas.
India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas," an official was quoted as saying by the channel.
Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale and expressed concern over the issue, it said.
"Islamabad has expressed reservation over the move that will affect thousands of Pakistanis travelling to India for health reasons," it reported.
India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court on spying charges.
Tensions have also escalated between the two nations after two Indian security force personnel were killed and mutilated in unprovoked firing by Pakistan on May 1 in Kashmir.
Last week, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of the two security force personnel.
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy Squad on Monday, Pullout Still On Cards: BCCI
- Priyanka Chopra Pens Down An Emotional Note Post Nirbhaya Gang Rape Verdict
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!