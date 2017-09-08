Pakistan EC Warns Candidate For Using Hafiz Saeed's Photo in Campaign

Pakistan's Election Commission has warned an "independent" candidate for using a photograph of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in his poll campaign against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife.Sheikh Muhammad Yakoob is contesting from a constituency in Lahore under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML) a political front of the Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD).The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court on July 28 disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case. The JuD recently launched the political party and fielded Yaqoob against Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz.Kulsoom has undergone a successful throat surgery in London and in her absence her daughter Maryam is running her election campaign.The MML has applied for registration with the ECP.The ECP on Thursday issued a notice to Yaqoob barring him using Hafiz Saeed's picture in his election campaign.In the notice, the ECP said: "Independent candidate Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob is warned against displaying banners bearing the photograph of proscribed organisation (JuD) leader (Saeed) for his by-election campaign in NA-120."The ECP also restrained Yaqoob from using the MML name."Yaqoob is required to strictly comply with the ECP code of conduct otherwise action will be taken against him under law," it said.The election will be held on September 17. There were reports that Kulsoom could become the prime minister for the remaining eight months of the PML-N government if she wins the election.