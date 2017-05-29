Pakistan Fears Indian Influence in Afghanistan, Says US Intel

Washington: The US intelligence community has informed the Congress that Pakistan was wary of India’s heavy influence in Afghanistan.

A Pakistan media report said that the US Intel informed the Congress that Islamabad was likely to turn to China to offset India’s alleged influence on its western borders.

“The discussion on Pakistan’s interests in Afghanistan was part of a recent congressional hearing on the Afghan war. The Trump administration is finalising a new policy on Afghanistan and the ongoing consultations in the White House have generated much interest in the US media and think tanks,” said the report.

The discussion comes in the wake of Republican congressman, Adam Kinzinger, reportedly suggesting resuming air strikes on alleged terror targets in Pakistan.

According to the report, during a recent hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee, "US intelligence chiefs gave a candid assessment of the situation in the war-torn country".

“Pakistan is concerned about international isolation and sees its position through the prism of India’s rising international status, including India’s expanded foreign outreach and deepening ties to the United States,” the report quoted Dan Coats, who, as National Intelligence director, leads a team of more than a dozen spy agencies, including the CIA and FBI.

“Pakistan will likely turn to China to offset its isolation, empowering a relationship that will help Beijing to project influence in the Indian Ocean,” he added.

“Pakistan views Afghanistan — or desires for Afghanistan some of the same things we want: a safe, secure, stable Afghanistan. One addition — one that does not have heavy Indian influence in Afghanis¬tan,” said Defence Intelligence director Lt Gen Vincent Stewart, according to the report.

“They view all of the challenges through the lens of an Indian threat to the state of Pakistan. So they hold in reserve terrorist organisations… so that — if Afghanistan leans towards India, they will no longer be supportive of an idea of a stable and secure Afghanistan that could undermine Pakistan interests,” the general was reported as saying.

According to the report, Director Coats also told the Senate committee that despite increased military efforts to defeat them, the Taliban militants had and would continue to make gains, especially in rural areas.