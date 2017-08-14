Pakistan Hoists 'Largest Flag in Its History' at Attari-Wagah Border

Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa hoisted the largest flag in his country’s history at Attari-Wagah border near Lahore to mark the nation’s 70th independence day.General Bajwa hoisted the flag at the border at midnight, kicking off the festivities of independence day across the country.The flag is also reported to be the highest one in South Asia and the 8th highest in the world.Made in Pakistan, it is 400-feet high and 120 feet by 80 feet in size.Speaking on the occasion, Bajwa said: "Some 77 years ago, Pakistan resolution was passed in the same city (Lahore). Pakistan came into being on the night of 27th Ramadan — it was a blessed night.”"Today, the country is progressing on the path of the law and the constitution. All institutions are working properly. We will make Pakistan the country of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal."On Monday, the Pakistan Air Force will stage its largest-ever show in Islamabad which will feature aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Dawn News reported.The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad along with a 21-gun salute in each provincial capital.Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in the provincial capitals and district headquarters, and change of guard ceremonies at Mazar-i-Quaid and Mazar-i-Iqbal.The main ceremony of independence day will be held at Islamabad's Convention Centre, where the president and prime minister will hoist the national flag.(With agency inputs)