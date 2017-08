Pakistan Must Ensure its Soil Not Used for Terror Activities: US Commander

A top US commander has asked Pakistan to ensure that its soil is not used for any terrorist attack against the neighbours.United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Joseph Votel this week led a delegation to Pakistan. This was General Votel's third visit to Pakistan as commander.During the visit, he called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa."In his discussions with Pakistani leaders, he emphasized that all parties must work to ensure that Pakistani soil is not used to plan or conduct terrorist attacks against its neighbours," the US Embassy here said.General Votel also underlined the need to further strengthen US and Pakistani military-to-military relations as the two nations work together to ensure greater regional security and stability."This visit allowed the General to gain an increased understanding of the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts the Pakistani government has made over the years to achieve our shared objectives," the Embassy said in a statement.General Votel called on Prime Minister Abbasi on Saturday during which the premier underscored that Pakistan had an important stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan as Pakistan has suffered the most due to conflict in that country.Abbasi raised the Kashmir issue with Votel. The Prime Minister agreed with General Votel on the importance of working closely to address issues of regional concerns.