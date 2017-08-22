US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Pakistan for providing “safe havens to agents of chaos and terror”. He also touched on the strategic relationship with India and said that the US would like India to help them in Afghanistan, especially in the economic sector.In a sharp criticism of Islamabad’s strategy of using terror as a tool, he said, “Pakistan often gives safe havens to agents of chaos, violence and terror. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens to terrorist organisations.”Trump, in a prime-time televised address, announced America’s decision on the way forward in Afghanistan.The President also slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so."We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond," Trump said.“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists. A core pillar of our new strategy in Afghanistan is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions,” he added.On the issue of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump argued against a hasty withdrawal. The US president said his new approach was aimed at preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for Islamist militants bent on attacking the United States."We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities," Trump said as he announced his South Asia policy in front of about 2,000 people from all five services and top officials of his administration.“My original instinct was to pull out,” he said in his speech, but added that he was convinced by his national security advisers to strengthen the US ability to prevent the Taliban from ousting the US-backed government in Kabul.Trump did not say how many US troops would be sent, but Defence Secretary James Mattis has plans on the table to send about 4,000 more to add to the 8,400 deployed in Afghanistan currently.Seeking a bigger role for India in war-torn Afghanistan, the President said, "We appreciate India's important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development."